5 worst cities to live in Africa, according to Economist Intelligence Unit report 2023

The Economist Intelligence Unit in its report "The Global Liveability Index 2023," featured the world's top 10 most liveable cities and the 10 cities considered the least liveable.

This report evaluates the livability of cities worldwide based on a combination of five key factors: stability (crime and conflict levels), healthcare (availability and quality), environmental/cultural factors (climate, religious restrictions, food, and drinks), education (availability and quality), and infrastructure (roads, public transport, water, housing, energy, and telecommunications quality).

According to the report, African cities such as Lagos (Nigeria) and Algiers (Algeria) have gained ground, with some improvements in their healthcare and education systems.

Although corruption continues to be an issue, some additional public funding has been made available for infrastructure and public services, which have also benefited from the decline in COVID cases.

However, among the ten cities with the lowest liveability rankings, half of them are located in Africa. Below are the liveability rating for these African cities::

1. Tripoli, Libya is ranked as the least liveable city in Africa.

BI Africa

Rank: 172

Rating: 40.1

Stability: 30.0

Healthcare: 45.8

Culture and Environment: 37.5

Education: 58.3

Infrastructure: 41.1

2. Algiers, Algeria

BI Africa

Rank: 171

Rating: 42.0

Stability: 35.0

Healthcare: 50.0

Culture and Environment: 45.4

Education: 58.3

Infrastructure: 30.4

3. Lagos, Nigeria

BI Africa

Rank: 170

Rating: 42.2

Stability: 25.0

Healthcare: 37.5

Culture and Environment: 54.4

Education: 41.7

Infrastructure: 53.6

4. Harare, Zimbabwe

BI Africa

Rank: 166

Rating: 43.8

Stability: 40.0

Healthcare: 29.2

Culture and Environment: 56.7

Education: 66.7

Infrastructure: 35.7

5. Douala, Cameroon

BI Africa