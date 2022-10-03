95% of remote workers stream content while working, a new study reveals

The study by The Streamable surveyed 1,000 work-from-home employees to find out why employees stream content during their workday, how many people do it and how often. The full report dives into greater detail, breaking down what type of content workers are streaming, why they stream content during the workday, and how workers vs managers view the impact of streaming during work on productivity.

Findings from the report showed that (28%) of employees said they streamed a show during a meeting, while (26%) said they accidentally missed a meeting altogether because they were caught up in a TV show they were streaming. The study also found that the highest number of hours per day that respondents reported streaming was three to four (39%), with (35%) saying they stream content for one to two hours a day.

Regarding what type of content workers are streaming, the report noted that movies were by far the most common type of content streamed at work, with (50%) of respondents admitting to watching films during the workday. Netflix was the top streaming service for movies (52%), followed by Amazon Prime Video (44%). TV shows were the second most common streamed content at 40%, while 38% said they watched live TV. A notable (33%) of respondents said they streamed content primarily on a work device.

When asked why they stream content at work, (68%) said it makes their workday more enjoyable, while (65%) found it relaxing. (44%) even said they do it because it makes them more focused.

The report concludes that employers who still penalise workers for streaming content at work may have to reevaluate their position on these matters, as there certainly seems to be a correlation between people’s job satisfaction and the fact that they watch TV, movies, and other content during the day.