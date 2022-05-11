6 African startups listed among World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers of 2022

These startups are at the forefront of their industries, leading change and solving some of the world's most pressing problems including climate change, food security, cybersecurity, etc.

This year's cohort consists of 100 startups from across the world, including these six from Africa —Okra, Access Afya, Sendy, Pula Advisors, Ejara and Ampersand.

Following their unveiling, the technology pioneers will now join an alumni community that comprise some of the world's most valuable tech companies, including Google, Twitter, Spotify, Wikipedia and Mozilla, etc.

"By joining this community, Technology Pioneers begin a two-year journey where they are part of the World Economic Forum’s initiatives, activities and events, bringing their cutting-edge insight and fresh thinking to critical global discussions. Technology Pioneers are an integral part of the Forum’s Global Innovators community, which is an invitation-only group of the world’s most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation," said a statement by WEF.

About the African startups

Okra: Okra is a Nigerian API/fintech startup that specialises in digitalising financial services across the continent. The company does this by making it possible for fintechs and even banks to easily access customers' financial information/data. Access Afya: This Kenyan startup specialises in the provision of quality and affordable healthcare for the global mass market. Using technology, the healthtech startup leverages available "patient data to facilitate efficient diagnostic, operational and follow-up care pathways." Sendy: This is also a Kenyan startup and it specialises in building Africa's ecommerce fulfilment infrastructure for consumer brands. In other words, the company makes "trading in Africa easier and more beneficial to more people" according to information available on its website. Pula Advisors: This Kenyan startup doubles as an insurance and technology company, designing innovative insurance and other digital products farmers. The goal is to de-risk all agricultural investments and guarantee profit. Ampersand: This Rwandan startup has been described as the leading battery-swap energy network for light vehicles. Information available on its website says: "we offer East Africa's five million taxi motorcyclists a commercial electric motorcycle that is cheaper from day one, provides better overall user experience and requires minimal customer behaviour change." Ejara: This Cameroonian startup specialises in helping Africans at home and in the diaspora to invest in different forms of investments including equities, cryptos, commodities, etc.