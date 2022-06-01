7 countries with the best healthcare systems in Africa

And we all need medical attention by the way. That's exactly why the topic of quality healthcare systems is an important one.

Across Africa, healthcare systems are generally sub-standard compared to other parts of the world. Little wonder millions of Africans prefer to seek medical attention abroad, in what has best been described as medical tourism.

It's important to stress that one of the most unfortunate things about medical tourism by Africans is the capital flight aspect that comes with with it. And just to show you how serious this problem can be, a recent balance of payment data by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that Nigerians spent a total of $11.01 billion on medical tourism over the past 10-11 years.

Now, the fact that millions of Africans prefer to seek medical treatment abroad does not mean Africa's heath care sector is totally in shambles. However, some African countries have better heath care systems than others. Soon, we shall be focusing on seven of such African countries with the best health care systems. This is based on Numbeo's health care index.

Do note that Numbeo defines the health care index as "an estimation of the overall quality of the health care system, health care professionals, equipment, staff, doctors, cost, etc."

Below are 7 African countries with the best health care systems, based on the aforementioned indicators.