8 lucrative startup ideas for skilled Africans

1: Become a Destination Wedding Planner

According to Travel Trends Today, becoming a destination wedding planner is a lucrative business opportunity. Africans are known for colorful and diverse weddings with rich cultural experiences, but finding a destination planner challenges many.

Weddings are larger-than-life and lavish in Africa, and being a destination wedding planner can take you to exciting places. Solve wedding planning challenges for couples and earn a fortune without leaving the African continent. If you enjoy exploring and have no problem working weekends or longer hours, this startup idea is for you.

READ: 10 ways Africans can earn in dollars starting today

2: Organize specialty travel tours

According to the Entrepreneur, the specialty travel industry is lucrative with business advantages. Africans skilled in research and communication skills can benefit from this industry. If you enjoy traveling and can communicate in various African languages, consider organizing specialty travels and tours.

You get to travel a lot and meet interesting people. But first, you need a plan and niche tailored for specific groups or persons. For example, consider targeting senior families, music lovers, and solo travelers across the African continent as a startup. Furthermore, organizing travels and tours across the continent will minimize your startup costs.

3: Local Grocery Delivery Service

According to the Entrepreneur, grocery delivery services are quite profitable and you can operate from your home. The process involves contacting local grocery stores to deliver goods to customers. Most stores market and manage deliveries while you get the goods to customers for a fee.

This startup is ideal for Africans, considering the rise of digital stores across the continent. Furthermore, you can create a buyer account with popular stores and resell by offering delivery services at a profit. Besides, the idea of home delivery makes customer retention across the continent very easy.

READ: 10 proven ways Africans can make money investing in real estate

4: Open a Co-working Space

According to Deskmag, opening co-working spaces is lucrative as many become more profitable after two operating years. Africans can take advantage of the rise in remote work to earn a desirable income. If you can develop a collaborative atmosphere based on trust, you'll attract customers.

Instead of profit-squeezing members, consider addressing their pain points with an ideal solution. A modern coworking space that solves entrepreneurs' problems will earn Africans a fortune. Local impact, amenities, and location are factors to consider with this idea for effective results.

5: Start Flipping Websites

According to Women on Business, the flipping website is a growing investment model with rewarding opportunities. The business model involves acquiring a website, expanding, and improving the content to increase web traffic. In addition, consider getting new backlinks and improving your monthly income.

After banking monthly income for a period, consider selling the website for a higher price. If you have negotiation skills and can develop content on a website for improved traffic, this idea is for you. Furthermore, Africans with internet literacy and web development skills can benefit from this business model.

READ: 8 ways Africans can earn on social media

6: Reinvent exercising

According to Wellness Creative, reinventing exercises is profitable as many want to maintain fitness levels. However, while many get tired of the same routine, Africans can make money by thinking outside the box. If you can develop new and exciting exercising strategies, this industry is for you.

Skilled Africans can transform ideas into money-making ventures to improve the standard of living. For example, consider introducing a new activity to exercise enthusiasts with effective marketing strategies to earn a decent income. Besides, you can increase your revenue by organizing additional exercise classes.

7: Become a marketing consultant

According to the Total Entrepreneur, becoming a marketing consultant is highly lucrative. You can make money in the African continent with solid experience in the marketing industry. In addition, Africans with a marketing background can earn a fortune by helping small businesses achieve their objectives.

Most small businesses target audiences and customers through social media and rank higher on Google with SEO. Furthermore, becoming a marketing consultant offering these services can take you to new heights. Besides, you can earn more money guiding new and existing marketers.

READ: 8 ways Africans can earn from business franchising

8: Create Online Courses

According to Neil Patel, creating online courses is ideal for making passive income online. Africans can turn obscure hobbies into profitable ideas because people embrace education and are eager to learn. In addition, skilled Africans can create online courses to educate others for a profit.

Online courses are for you if you love teaching but do not choose the coaching route. But consider selecting a niche and creating content tailored for a target audience. Furthermore, you can earn from selling downloadable content and written materials for a fee. Besides, there are various platforms to monetize content available to Africans.

Conclusion

Aspiring African entrepreneurs can earn a decent living with these lucrative startup ideas. Skilled Africans can earn a desirable income from becoming wedding destination planners, specialty travel tours, and local grocery delivery services. You can also open a Co-working Space, flip websites or reinvent exercising to make money in the continent. Starting up a business is a step closer to living your dream life. Now it's time to explore and turn your ideas into actions with effective strategies.

*The views expressed in this article are the views of a contributor at Business Insider Africa. It does not represent the views of the organisation Business Insider Africa.

About the author