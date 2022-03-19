8 proven ways Africans can earn money from eCommerce

Create a Blog that Drives Traffic

According to Neil Patel, creating a blog that drives traffic is a way to dominate search engines and make money with eCommerce. Skilled African eCommerce marketers should research customer journeys and start effective inbound campaigns with a blog. Focus on your target audience and generate organic traffic to build your business.

Marketers prioritize creating blogs to drive organic traffic to generate sales and a positive investment return. Consider tailoring blog content to address the pain points of your target audience and proffer solutions to make money from eCommerce.

2. Optimise for Mobile

According to Emarketer, 59% of eCommerce sales occur on mobile devices. Furthermore, small retailers are getting a 30% mobile conversion rate higher than larger companies, making mobile optimization essential. If you want to make money from eCommerce, consider optimizing your website for mobile devices. When mobile phone users enjoy a seamless experience on your website, they turn to recurring customers.

It's time for African eCommerce business owners and marketers to make money with mobile website optimization. Consider streamlining the search and browsing processes to improve user experience. Mobile responsiveness makes your website adapt to different mobile display sizes, ensuring a seamless experience for people of all ages.

3. Invest in Product Information Management Systems (PIM)

According to the Motley Fool, getting your products online is an efficient eCommerce strategy for increased sales. Search engines embrace eCommerce companies with an accessible user interface and share products continually. Consider investing in product information management systems to edge competitors and ensure long-term eCommerce success.

Africans can bulk update content with enhanced data for customers to see precisely the correct information. PIM software makes product upload easier and enables collaboration between internal teams. Furthermore, the system improves Meta descriptions and titles for on-page ranking to drive sales.

4. Invest in the Right Platform

According to Big Commerce, choosing the right platform for your eCommerce business is essential for success. If you want to earn a profit from the start, conduct extensive research and invest in the right platform. Africans with excellent research skills can benefit from eCommerce with this strategy.

Research your possible options growth and sales history before investing to accelerate growth and earn a desirable income. Consider selecting platforms with a massive influx of traffic and tremendous growth and sales history.

5. Use shopping Ads

According to Big Commerce, using shopping ads from the onset is an ideal way to earn with eCommerce. If you want to get sales right from the start of your eCommerce company, use shopping ads to generate sales. African eCommerce companies and marketers seeking growth should consider product-specific paid ads with effective marketing strategies.

Google shopping ads are another way Africans can make money with eCommerce. If your product description meets a customer's needs searching for products on Google, the product will appear on the screen. Africans can make money by setting up ads targeting customers from the start without limitations or national barriers.

6. Get your Products on Many Channels

According to eDesk, spreading products across multiple channels is a strategy for attracting customers and propelling growth. Diversification is an effective strategy for improving sales for every eCommerce marketer. African eCommerce companies with clear distribution channels can grow and expand without limits.

Walmart, eBay and Amazon are a few websites eCommerce marketers can list their products to profit. There is no limit to the number of platforms to get your product for sales, but strategies targeting your audience. You can create a seller account on these platforms and enjoy these channels' exposure benefits.

7. Automate your eCommerce Processes

According to Global Trade Mag, automation can positively affect multiple areas of your eCommerce business. The more you automate your eCommerce business, the faster it grows. Automation is an ideal strategy for Africans to grow eCommerce businesses. From inventory management to order fulfilment and sales customer service, Africans can benefit from automation in the eCommerce industry.

Adopting a landing page builder tool is a great way to automate your business. You can expand your market with new storefronts using this tool. Furthermore, you can automate email follow-ups and sales data for improved sales and business growth.

8. Invest in Search Marketing

According to Smart Insights, investing in search marketing is a way to accelerate your eCommerce business growth. Search engine optimization (SEO) is a low-cost business growth option with a high return on investment. Search Marketing will optimize your eCommerce website for search engines and attract new customers.

African eCommerce businesses can optimize search engines by updating rich and relevant content. Consider an error-free optimization and promote an excellent user experience for your audience. Investing in search marketing is significant because it sells the content on your website with the right keywords.

Conclusion

Africans can make money in the eCommerce industry through a blog that drives traffic and mobile optimization. Furthermore, African eCommerce business owners and marketers can earn an income by investing in Product Information Management Systems (PIM). Making money from the eCommerce industry is a dream for any African, and it's time to pursue that dream.

About the author

Olayinka Sodiq is a qualified writer with technical, analytical and copywriting experience gained from 5 years of both in-house and freelancing gigs. He is versed in finance, investments, technology, blockchain, mergers & acquisitions, bankruptcy, etc.

