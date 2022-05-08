8 proven ways finance professionals in Africa can make money remotely

Online Tutoring

According to Economic Times, online tutoring is a lucrative business idea with endless money-making opportunities. African finance professionals that can teach students in online classes can benefit from this rewarding industry. With thousands of people opening their doors to new fields and many willing to become financially literate, you can earn a decent income sharing your expertise.

You can start an online tutoring business on YouTube or partner with other tutoring companies to generate additional revenue. Consider leveraging social platforms for advertisement and put a price on your sessions. Besides, you can also earn from ads and collaboration with other companies.

Become a Finance consultant

According to Smart Asset, financial consultants identify well-suited investments and offer personalized wealth-building advice to investors. African finance professionals can make a decent living by sharing knowledge and expertise in the finance industry.

This idea is for you if you can guide investors on financial planning, guide insurance decisions, and identify lucrative investments. You get paid by advising clients to buy and sell stocks, bonds, and other assets. Besides, you can make money as a self-employed contractor or work for multiple firms with different clients.

Offer Freelancing Services

According to Financial Wolves, becoming a finance freelancer is the most straightforward way finance professionals can make money remotely. African finance professionals can earn a decent income with many companies seeking finance talents with contractual and full-time roles.

Web platforms like Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer, and Toptal, offer lucrative money-making opportunities to finance professionals, and Africans can benefit. Consider signing up and following the proper registration procedure and showcasing your skills. These platforms have sections where you discuss your experience and expertise to enable the right clients to find you.

Start a Website or Blog

According to WordPress Beginner, starting a website or blog is profitable and a perfect way to earn a decent income online by doing what you love. A finance blog presents money-making opportunities but requires effective strategies for successful results.

African finance professionals with excellent writing skills can make money from educating the public about personal finance or expenses on a website. You can make money from blogging through affiliate marketing, ads, sponsored posts, and flipping websites. With advertisement being a primary passive income source for website owners, there are zero limits on how much you can make.

Write and Self-publish a book on finance

According to The Balance Small Business, self-publishing a finance book is lucrative as many authors receive 40% to 60% royalties on a book sale. Regardless of your experience level, platforms like Amazon and Smashwords offer decent opportunities for African finance professionals to make money.

Starters can write about credit, investment, savings, taxes, debt, and budgeting. Furthermore, seasoned finance professionals can share their investment banking, mergers, and acquisition, venture capital, etc. African professionals should embrace writing and self-publishing a book for its passive income opportunity.

Start a YouTube Channel

According to Shopify, YouTube is the platform to unlock your earning potential, and finance professionals can benefit. African finance professionals with content creation skills can earn a decent income on the video platform. If you can teach and entertain an audience or review a product, consider signing up for a YouTube channel.

Consider advertising on other social media platforms to gain more followers and subscribers as you'll earn per view. Furthermore, you can make money on the platform by promoting financial products and companies or as an affiliate marketer.

Selling Finance Courses Online

According to Neil Patel, selling courses online is highly profitable as many creators make a lot of money in a short period. African finance professionals with online course creation skills can build a big business in the industry. African finance professionals can benefit from the rapid developments driven by training initiatives and learning cost-effectiveness in the e-learning industry.

Consider creating courses with valuable financial market information or teaching the public corporate and personal finance. Besides, you can sell courses on Udemy, Skillshare, Thinkific, Podia, etc.

Start a Podcast

According to Podcast Insights, starting a podcast is lucrative and a quick way to generate revenue for a better life. Skilled African finance professionals can make money from sponsors, advertisement, coaching, and affiliate marketing with a podcast. So, if you can keep storytelling alive to entertain your audience, consider starting a finance podcast.

Your podcast can serve as an educational tool for communicating valuable information to the masses to generate revenue. Sharing valuable information with the masses is a quick way to make money online without barriers.

Conclusion

African finance professionals can earn a decent income with online tutoring, becoming consultants, and offering freelancing services. You can make money by starting a website or blog, writing and self-publishing a book, and creating a YouTube channel. These proven ways African finance professionals can make money remotely are lucrative and earn you a decent income. Now you know the proven ways African finance professionals can make money remotely, consider researching each idea before selection.

