8 ways African creative artists can make money online

1: Sell Art Prints Online

According to Oberlo, the global art market is worth over $50 billion, and selling online is a lucrative money-making strategy. People love creative designs and art prints, and showcasing your merchandise offers rewarding opportunities. African creative artists can benefit from the growing industry and earn a desirable income.

For example, Ben Enwonwu, the late Nigerian sculptor and master painter, sold his “Christine " art for $1.4m. According to BCC, Enwonu sold the painting at an auction in the British capital, London.

You can promote your art by showcasing a gallery and accepting payments globally. Selling print versions of your illustrations, photographs, or drawing is a direct way to make money online. Creative Hub says starting-out artists earn from $40 to $300 from selling prints.

2: Start a Print on Demand Art Brand

According to Adventures with Art, print on demand is a lucrative business model for designers and artists. This business model is favorable to Africans as the continent is home to thousands of creative designers and artists. You can make a sustainable income online without worrying about storage, by simply starting a print-on-demand art brand.

Print on demand allows you to upload illustrations, photographs, and designs to Printbest, Etsy and more. These companies print your artwork on products and offer you a percentage after-sales.

3: Sell Digital Stock Artwork

According to a report by Jamo Images, selling stock artwork online can be very lucrative for creative artists. Graphic designers, illustrators, and artists seeking new income streams should consider selling digital stock artwork. The report further revealed that creators get a commission every time someone downloads the image.

Most creators earn from 15% to 40% depending on the agency, subscription, and more. It's time for African creative artists to benefit from this money-making market. You can earn from $0.10 to $125 per downloaded stock artwork on Shutterstock, Envato, and more.

4: Work on Freelance Projects

According to Self Employed Artist, taking up freelance projects is a money-making strategy for creative artists. Freelance jobs are a great way to improve your resume and earn globally. Creative African artists can engage in freelance projects to make a desirable income.

Skilled African creative artists should create a profile on job board websites and set their rates. While Freelancer, Fiverr, and Upwork are solid options for African illustrators and artists, Instagram is ideal for photographers. According to Ziprecruiter, freelance artists earn an annual salary of $53,362 in the USA.

5: Teach Art Online

According to Instructor Academy online courses are in high demand thanks to the effects of the global pandemic. Creative artists with Photoshop, 3D modeling, and animation skills can make money by teaching art online. Africans with artistic talents can benefit from the increasing demand for online classes.

For example, you can teach art classes live or pre-record videos on your desired course for additional income. According to the college Investor, you can earn from $20 to $300 with pre-recorded classes and $300 to $500 with live courses.

6: Start a YouTube Channel

According to Shopify, creative artists can earn a desirable income by starting an Art YouTube channel. Most creatives make money from the YouTube channel after amassing 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of video watch. Opportunities abound for skilled Africans with YouTube channels. If you want to earn more money online with arts, consider reviewing art courses on the video-sharing platform.

Africans can display their creative works on the platform with quality content solving different problems. An article on Mint Life Blog says that an average YouTuber earns $0.01 to $0.03 per ad view representing $3 to $5 per 1,000 video views.

7: Create a Book

According to Empty Easel, creative talents make money online by creating writing lessons for art classes. Self-publishing adds more credibility to an artist's career and is a way to showcase creative talents. African artists can compile lessons in EBook format or paperback and sell on Amazon and other online vendors.

According to Expert Photography, artists can earn $10 to $50 per copy on art skill instruction or photography books. So, skilled African creative artists should sell photo resolutions, coloring therapy, picture books, email art classes and more. You can earn a passive income on Amazon or sell on personal websites.

8: Enter Art Contests

According to Martinas Classes Goalcast, art contents are an excellent way to breed confidence and showcase talents. Art competitions give creative talents exposure and networking opportunities ideal for skilled Africans. African artists can showcase their creative abilities and win cash prizes as competition winners.

Awards bring recognition, and creative Africans can develop a reputation within the art world. Consider entering art contests if you want to network with other creatives and build contacts to leverage business opportunities.

Conclusion

Africans can earn a passive income in the art world, whether through freelancing, collaborating, selling prints or teaching online. Making money online as an African continent is a dream for many. But it's time to pursue that dream.

