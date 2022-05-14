8 ways Africans can earn from cybersecurity in 2022

In this article, we have detailed some recommendations for African cybersecurity professionals to earn a decent income from the cybersecurity industry. They can do this without national barriers. These recommendations are based on insightful analysis from reliable sources such as Motley Fool, Security Made Simple, Cyber Degrees, etc.

Work as a Consultant

According to Security Made Simple, working as an independent cybersecurity consultant is ideal for making money in the industry. Africans skilled in cybersecurity strategies can earn a decent income working as a consultant in the industry. But, if you can offer strategies to solve security issues for organizations, consider a cybersecurity consultancy career.

As a consultant, you can help organizations by sharing expertise in specific areas as a self-employed business person. Furthermore, you can work as a consultant for automation engineers or perform vulnerability assessments and penetration testing for monetary rewards.

Auditing for Security

According to Cyber Degrees, becoming a security auditor is lucrative and presents money-making opportunities in the cybersecurity industry. Security auditors are specialized information security professionals in policy development and penetration testing. Many businesses require regular audits for compliance reasons, and skilled Africans can benefit.

Furthermore, Africans skilled in computer and information technologies can earn from the cybersecurity industry without barriers. Security auditing is ideal for Africans specializing in general data protection regulation or health insurance portability and accountability.

Write Cybersecurity Content

According to Cybersecurity Career, creating valuable security content will earn you a decent income in the cybersecurity industry. It is an excellent strategy for making additional money if you're a wordsmith. Skilled Africans that can create marketing collateral or whitepapers can earn a fortune in this industry.

Furthermore, consider this strategy if you can create short and long-form blog entries on cybersecurity issues. Consider creating a portfolio by publishing articles on your blog or other websites for visibility and earning from monetization. If you have a cybersecurity or sales background, focus on companies selling security products and work with commissions.

Invest in Cybersecurity Stocks

According to Motley Fool, investing in cybersecurity stocks is lucrative and ideal for industry earnings. Despite the global decline in information technology stocks in 2020 due to the global pandemic, many cybersecurity stocks soared. Due to business organizations' security challenges, these stocks soared as remote work and cloud computing became essential.

While cybersecurity stocks have performed admirably in recent years, there are various options for prospective and seasoned African investors. You can earn a fortune by investing in cybersecurity stocks without national barriers.

Create Instructional Courses

According to Tech Target, creating instructional courses is a practical way to break into the cybersecurity industry. Skilled Africans with computer science and cybersecurity knowledge can make money by developing instructional courses. There are young talents in the African continent willing to learn and pay for courses, and you can benefit.

If you can produce and sell valuable courses online, this strategy is for you. Consider creating courses covering various topics, including defensive and offensive security. Leverage the internet and social media to attract clients and for visibility.

Construct an Application

According to Security Made Simple, creating cybersecurity applications is a way to earn a decent income in this industry. This strategy is ideal for Africans with computer programming and app development experience. You can create Cybersecurity apps for business and private organizations to solve security issues.

Most businesses pay professionals to scan their websites for bugs and security flaws, and you can make money from it. Consider creating applications that solve a problem for your target audience and release it on Android and iOS. This market is ideal if you can identify modest security issues and develop a problem-solving application.

Write Cybersecurity books

According to Thesslstore, cybersecurity books are interesting to read for entertainment or academics as it entails threats and dangers. While many businesses and individuals fall prey to cybercriminals, you can earn a fortune teaching people how to protect themselves.

If you can share insights gained from real-world situations in e-books, consider writing a cybersecurity book. Most people want relatable experiences, and you can share your knowledge and expertise by creating a book with valuable content. You can teach readers how to protect themselves from cyber-attacks and stop falling prey to cybercriminals.

Become a public speaker

According to nstec, becoming a public speaker in the cybersecurity industry is rewarding to new and seasoned professionals. While most people are not very specific with engagement types, audiences or venues, consider starting with a detailed approach. Consider speaking at cybersecurity events if you have a compelling story to tell or have excellent industry experience.

So, create a to-do list, contact coordinators and integrate hash tags into your posts. This strategy will give you exposure and earn you a decent income. Skilled Africans can prepare research papers and appear at cybersecurity events as guest speakers.

Conclusion

Africans can earn a decent income from cybersecurity working as a consultant, auditing for security and writing valuable content. You can also make money by investing in cybersecurity stocks, creating instructional courses and constructing an application. The cybersecurity industry is lucrative and earning a decent income without national barriers can improve your life. Now it's time to explore the market and earn a decent income for a healthy life.

*The views expressed in this article are the views of a contributor at Business Insider Africa. It does not represent the views of the organisation Business Insider Africa.

About the author