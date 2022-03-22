8 ways Africans can earn on social media

1. Earn Commissions through Sponsored Posts

According to Cyberclick, earning commissions through sponsored posts on social media is lucrative. Also known as sponsored posting, promoting other businesses’ products and services is a direct way Africans can make it on social platforms. Most platforms have a sponsored post setup, enabling Africans to earn every time a user clicks on the ads displayed on their pages.

If you have a large following on social platforms, it's time to leverage the numbers for a regular income. Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Instagram make it simple for Africans to promote affiliate products and earn a percentage.

2. Review Affiliate Products

According to Location Rebel, reviewing affiliate products on social media is lucrative. Most companies pay for other companies' product reviews, for competition analysis. For example, shampoo and hair companies may demand their newest product review on your blog if you own a salon.

Furthermore, customers pay for reviews of products and services to aid their selection process before making payments. Most businesses want to promote honesty, and Africans can earn a desirable income from the affiliate product review industry.

3. Sell Your Products or Services

According to Shopify, selling your products and services on social media is a good business practice. Africans with large followers can leverage social platforms and turn accounts into a sales funnel for business growth. In addition, you can turn these platforms into virtual online stores to solve your business and marketing needs.

The internet is a diverse market where you can sell products and services without inventory buying risks. Whether YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, you can earn a desirable income with effective strategies.

4. Get Paid to Share Your Knowledge

According to My Student Voices, sharing your knowledge is the best way to make money on social media. With modern technology evolving and humanity making discoveries, sharing knowledge online is a lucrative business. Skilled Africans with expertise in a particular niche can earn a desirable income on social media. People are eager to learn, especially with lifestyles changing globally.

Consider creating a simple video on social platforms explaining how to solve a problem for your target audience. Platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter are ideal platforms for skilled Africans to share knowledge for incentives.

5. Collaborate with Brands

According to Facebook Meta for Creators, collaborating with brands is ideal for making money and building your business. Many customers believe in word of mouth and trust influencers more than companies paid advertisements. Therefore, Africans with a huge following can collaborate with brands to achieve their sales and business objectives.

Influencers can engage a brand's target audience and relay messages from a user's perspective. For example, Africans with a unique niche can host video tutorials to influence a large section of a company's customer base.

6. Manage Social Media Accounts

According to Investadisor, social media managers earn a desirable income by overseeing a company’s image on the internet. In addition, these managers ensure business success by analyzing customer interactions and engagement for an effective digital campaign.

Skilled Africans with a vast following on social media can make money managing accounts for brands online. According to Glassdoor, an average social media manager in the United States earns over $64,000, and there are no barriers for Africans in this market.

7. Sell Digital Products

According to Small Biz Trends, selling digital products is a quick way to make money on social media. With general or specific niches, Africans can generate revenue with digital products on social platforms. Think online courses, e-books, music, and stock photography, and you can earn a passive income by selling digital products without limits.

Unlike websites, you can build an audience or find customers on social platforms within a few minutes. Moreover, you can sell software, templates, or online courses tailored for a specific or general audience. Besides, you never have to worry about inventory or shipping costs by selling digital products.

8. Build a Paid Membership

According to Buffer, building a paid membership is a popular way to earn a passive income on social media. Many membership sites provide checklists, video tutorials, articles, webinars, articles, etc. Most people join membership sites for valuable information and learn from professionals, and Africans can benefit from it.

Africans producing exclusive content and solving problems can make money by demanding a monthly subscription from members on social media. Video-sharing platforms like Twitch and YouTube are ideal for skilled Africans to build a paid membership.

Conclusion

Now that you know the proven ways to make money with social media, consider each method carefully before selection. You can earn a decent income on social media through sponsored posts commissions, affiliate products reviews, or sharing knowledge. Social media offers money-making opportunities and connections for business growth. Now it's time for Africans to explore social platforms for a desirable income without barriers.

About the author

Olayinka Sodiq is a qualified writer with technical, analytical and copywriting experience gained from 5 years of both in-house and freelancing gigs. He is versed in finance, investments, technology, blockchain, mergers & acquisitions, bankruptcy, etc.

