9 communication tips to make your business visible amid election chatter across Africa

For B2B brands, communication during such times must be carefully approached by leveraging on strategic methods that keep them top of mind.

For many African businesses, corporate communication attempts are always overshadowed during election periods, as it is currently the case in Nigeria, Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of Congo and other countries.

The headings of local publications are beaming with names and manifestos of candidates, broadcasters and TV presenters go on air to interview parties` representatives and social media platforms are full of public debates about the candidates` agendas.

What can B2B brands do to be heard and, most importantly, listened to?

Below are 9 communication strategies to stay top of mind even in the midst of heated political discussions.

1. Set up LinkedIn and Instagram pages

Twitter and Facebook are mostly used for political campaigns and largely known as hubs of political ads. Engage your audience on quieter platforms where your potential partners are also seeking a haven to talk about business.

2. Be more creative with words

Focus SEO content using keywords applicable in the political space – win, announce, declare, etc. Meticulously adjust keywords that will allow you to be found whenever you are searched for. Your content should not be campaign-styled and promotional, yet it must be framed to fit the popular narrative.

3. Use quotes as headings

It is a political content strategy that gets immediate attention. Retain the same format to get the attention of your audience this period.

4. Announce your wins instead of plans

Politicians are mostly selling pipe dreams now, and that is not good company to be in. Share good news. What really matters is the tangible impact you have made and are already making. So, show measurable achievements instead of ‘gift of gab’.

5. Show your team

Politicians are solo figures now; executives should not be mistaken for them. Instead, show sections of your team for visual distinction. A corporate organisation must not be seen to be a solo game.

6. Leverage extensive video content

Quality video content from your business will be a boost this period; it is a great alternative to text content flooding timelines. Make sure your visual identity and human touch are reflected.

7. Embrace employee-generated content

Personal stories sell. Always. Give team members a guided opportunity to share their thoughts and experiences working with the organisation.

8. Create content around testimonials

People believe reviews by other users more than pitches. Remember that third-party stories are the best PR.

9. Reframe content from selling to value-add

Think of your audience first and give value to them; in turn they will buy what you are offering. Politicians are already selling promises and visions that have not delivered any value yet. Be different – deliver value instead of merely speaking about it.

BI Africa

*The views expressed in this article are the views of a contributor at Business Insider Africa. It does not represent the views of the organisation Business Insider Africa.

About the author