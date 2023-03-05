ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

List of African countries never visited by a sitting U.S. president

Victor Oluwole
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One before departing from Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1, 2021.
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One before departing from Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 1, 2021.
  • Only 16 out of 54 African nations have been visited by a sitting American president, leaving 70% of the continent unexplored.
  • 35 African countries have never hosted a sitting U.S. president, including Angola, Comoros, Eswatini, Gabon, Lesotho, Sudan, and Zimbabwe, among others.
  • These uncharted territories present opportunities for the U.S. government to strengthen diplomatic ties and for American businesses to invest in African economies.

Africa is rich in culture, history, and natural wonders, yet it remains largely unexplored by sitting U.S. presidents. Out of the 54 African nations, only 16 have been visited by a sitting American president, leaving 70% of the continent uncharted. Here are 35 African countries never visited by a sitting U.S. president:

Recommended articles

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Algeria
  2. Guinea-Bissau
  3. Angola
  4. Lesotho
  5. Burkina Faso
  6. Libya
  7. Burundi
  8. Madagascar
  9. Cabo Verde
  10. Malawi
  11. Cameroon
  12. Mali
  13. Chad
  14. Mauritania
  15. Comoros
  16. Mauritius
  17. Central African Republic
  18. Mozambique
  19. DRC
  20. Namibia
  21. Republic of the Congo
  22. Niger
  23. Sao Tome and Principe
  24. Cote d’Ivoire
  25. Djibouti
  26. Seychelles
  27. Equatorial Guinea
  28. Sierra Leone
  29. Eritrea
  30. South Sudan
  31. Eswatini (was Swaziland)
  32. Sudan
  33. Gabon
  34. Togo
  35. Gambia
  36. Zambia
  37. Guinea
  38. Zimbabwe

Each of these countries has its unique beauty, culture, and economy. While some are considered challenging places to visit, others are among the fastest-growing economies in Africa, with thriving business opportunities.

Algeria, for example, has a diversified economy based on oil and gas, mining, agriculture, and tourism. The country is known for its stunning landscapes, including the Sahara Desert and the Atlas Mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guinea-Bissau, on the other hand, is a small country located on the west coast of Africa, known for its pristine beaches and rich cultural heritage. The country has a growing tourism industry and a diverse economy that includes agriculture, fisheries, and forestry.

Lesotho, a small landlocked country within South Africa, is known for its stunning mountain landscapes and is a popular destination for adventure tourism. The country's economy primarily relies on agriculture, manufacturing, and mining.

Zimbabwe, with its rich history and diverse wildlife, is one of Africa's most popular tourist destinations. The country has a growing economy, with opportunities in agriculture, mining, and tourism.

Visiting these countries could not only strengthen diplomatic ties but also provide opportunities for American businesses looking to invest in Africa. As the U.S. government seeks to expand its engagement with Africa, visiting these uncharted territories could be a significant step in the right direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

In conclusion, these 35 African countries never visited by a sitting U.S. president have so much to offer, from stunning landscapes to vibrant cultures and thriving economies. As the U.S. government seeks to deepen its engagement with Africa, it's time for these uncharted territories to be explored and their potential harnessed.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Hackers steal $4 million from Flutterwave accounts, motion filed to freeze accounts connected with stolen funds

BREAKING: Hackers steal $4 million from Flutterwave accounts, motion filed to freeze accounts connected with stolen funds

List of African countries never visited by a sitting U.S. president

List of African countries never visited by a sitting U.S. president

Kenyans are beginning to lose faith in their president, a study reveals

Kenyans are beginning to lose faith in their president, a study reveals

Nigeria, others set to benefit from the World Bank’s $12 billion food relief fund

Nigeria, others set to benefit from the World Bank’s $12 billion food relief fund

Kenya Power explains fault behind nationwide blackout

Kenya Power explains fault behind nationwide blackout

From Mauritius to South Africa: Here are the most economically free countries in Africa

From Mauritius to South Africa: Here are the most economically free countries in Africa

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

Kenya turns to Tanzania for dollars as the country experiences a dollar shortage

Africa’s e-commerce sector to grow by 50% in just 2 years - United Nations

Africa’s e-commerce sector to grow by 50% in just 2 years - United Nations

CA approves acquisition of bank founded by Ahmednasir Abdullahi

CA approves acquisition of bank founded by Ahmednasir Abdullahi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eacop pipeline project

Uganda, Tanzania face increased pressure from international communities

The last time Russian oil was delivered to a Western African country was in 2018.Getty Images

Russia solicits Ghana’s aid to store its oil as Russia’s oil revenue continues to shrink

EACOP project

French court sides with Uganda and Tanzania in their controversial oil case

AfCFTA

World Bank projects that East Africa will get richer under African Continental Free Trade Area