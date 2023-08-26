A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

Alex Chesosi, chairman of Intellimedia Networks Africa, hailed this development as a smart step to tap into the region's untapped potential for connection and technology. He underlined that this goes beyond simple commercial growth and called it a commitment to change, developed skills, and local economic development.

“This move sets the stage for a revolutionary shift in digital connectivity that harmonizes with Africa's developmental requirements and Kenya's aspirations for digitization,” said Chesosi.

A new age of connectedness that is set to spark change across the continent has arrived thanks to the arrival of Intellimedia in Africa, he continued.

They make great progress in linking isolated communities, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, governmental organizations, manufacturing firms, and more through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that cover design, implementation, and support.

Chesosi argued that communication with rural areas has the ability to support vital services like e-commerce, healthcare, and education.

“This, in turn, can cultivate socio-economic development even in the most secluded regions. The mission of Intellimedia encompasses critical sectors such as education and healthcare. By outfitting schools with advanced digital training solutions, these institutions gain access to global educational resources,” he added.

The emphasis on connection aligns with the United Nations' sustainability goals, attracting the attention of foreign corporations and investors interested in participating in Africa's booming market.

Intellimedia claims that its strategy is in sync with global efforts to accelerate skill acquisition, reduce poverty, and ensure sustainability. They enable varied industries to thrive by committing to inexpensive and conveniently available connections, ultimately strengthening Africa's progress.

