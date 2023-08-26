The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

Chinedu Okafor
An aerial shot of the Nairobi Expressway in Kenya [Photo: Antony Trivet]
An aerial shot of the Nairobi Expressway in Kenya [Photo: Antony Trivet]
  • The US-based IT company, Intellimedia Networks Africa, is expanding operations into Kenya. 
  • Intellimedia's training initiative is underway, aiming to empower local trainees to implement connection solutions across Kenya and beyond. 
  • Intellimedia's commitment to bridging connectivity gaps aligns with UN sustainability goals, fostering socio-economic development and attracting foreign interest in Africa's burgeoning market.

Intellimedia Networks Africa, a US-based IT business, has announced plans to expand its operations in Kenya as it looks to the larger African market. The company has started training its first batch of trainees as it enters the African market. These individuals will play a crucial role in implementing the company's connection solutions in Kenya and the surrounding area.

Recommended articles

Alex Chesosi, chairman of Intellimedia Networks Africa, hailed this development as a smart step to tap into the region's untapped potential for connection and technology. He underlined that this goes beyond simple commercial growth and called it a commitment to change, developed skills, and local economic development.

“This move sets the stage for a revolutionary shift in digital connectivity that harmonizes with Africa's developmental requirements and Kenya's aspirations for digitization,” said Chesosi.

A new age of connectedness that is set to spark change across the continent has arrived thanks to the arrival of Intellimedia in Africa, he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

They make great progress in linking isolated communities, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, governmental organizations, manufacturing firms, and more through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that cover design, implementation, and support.

Chesosi argued that communication with rural areas has the ability to support vital services like e-commerce, healthcare, and education.

“This, in turn, can cultivate socio-economic development even in the most secluded regions. The mission of Intellimedia encompasses critical sectors such as education and healthcare. By outfitting schools with advanced digital training solutions, these institutions gain access to global educational resources,” he added.

The emphasis on connection aligns with the United Nations' sustainability goals, attracting the attention of foreign corporations and investors interested in participating in Africa's booming market.

Intellimedia claims that its strategy is in sync with global efforts to accelerate skill acquisition, reduce poverty, and ensure sustainability. They enable varied industries to thrive by committing to inexpensive and conveniently available connections, ultimately strengthening Africa's progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A formal memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Konza Management signifies Intellimedia's unwavering commitment to collaboration and forward-thinking. This strategic move is poised to fortify technological connectivity and educational initiatives in East Africa,” the firm said in a statement.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya Power: Why total restoration of power is taking longer than expected

Kenya Power: Why total restoration of power is taking longer than expected

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

A US-based tech firm is expanding its operations into Africa using Kenya as a gateway

Nigeria's race to revitalise four of its rundown refineries and halt fuel imports

Nigeria's race to revitalise four of its rundown refineries and halt fuel imports

10 African countries where inflation improved the most since the year began

10 African countries where inflation improved the most since the year began

The United States imposes more travel bans on DRC officials, this time for violent offenses

The United States imposes more travel bans on DRC officials, this time for violent offenses

Top African military powers in 2023 according to Global Firepower

Top African military powers in 2023 according to Global Firepower

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Nigeria reports a very impressive employment rate

Nigeria reports a very impressive employment rate

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the elusive and exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the elusive and exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

East African Community

The East African Community is set to add on a new country that applied to join since 2012

23brics-new-members

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the elusive and exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

An illustration of OneWeb satellites covering Earth in high-speed internet service.

Top 10 African countries with blazing fast mobile internet speeds