Afreximbank announces $4 billion loan programme to help African countries cope, amid economic fallouts caused by Russian-Ukrainian war

“I am delighted that our Board has approved the introduction of the UKAFPA, once again demonstrating their responsiveness to the needs of African member states and their citizens. This initiative will contribute immensely to averting social anxiety and upheaval that may arise from looming food shortages and high costs of fertilizer and petroleum products," he said.

Recall that Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, both countries have been at war, with much of Ukraine's infrastructure and economy decimated, even as many Ukrainians have had to flee. Meanwhile, around the world the ripple effect of the war has been felt, especially across Africa where many countries rely on wheat imports from Ukraine. Also, the energy crisis that has resulted from the conflict, including soaring energy costs, have also negatively impacted the cost of living across many African countries.