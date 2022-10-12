RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Africa may be on its way to becoming the new destination for liquified natural gas

Chinedu Okafor
bigstock-Gas-Storage-Tank-Oil-Storage
  • The Russia-Ukraine conflict has created a scarcity of liquified gas in Europe.
  • Reserves of liquified gas have been found in the western coastline of Africa.
  • Envoys from Poland and Germany have been sent to investigate the discovery. 

The energy crises brought about by the Russia/Ukraine conflict is being felt worldwide.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has set Europe backward. The continent which is largely dependent on Russia for its liquefied natural gas has had to defer back to a more toxic form of energy.

Europe’s hustle to secure alternative sources as Moscow reduced natural gas flows to EU countries, has made the mineral scarce.

However, a new liquified gas field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is estimated to encompass around 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas. This discovery has drawn in envoys from Germany and Poland.

European leaders have flocked to countries like Norway, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and especially those in North Africa, where Algeria has a pipeline running to Italy and another to Spain, and they now have their sights on West Africa.

Gordon Birrell, an executive for project co-developer BP, has noted that the reserve won’t fill the gap that has already been created by the conflict but is timely enough to help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian natural gas to power factories, generate electricity, and heat homes.

“Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that [liquid gas] can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions.” He told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

Some already established producers of liquified gas like Algeria are looking to take advantage of the market gap, by exporting more to the detriment of their own usage.

Other factors like insecurity, oil theft, and vandalism, lack of proper infrastructure have stifled Africa’s capacity to increase its production and export.

Africa as a continent is not considered a first-rate producer of liquified gas. There hasn’t been enough discovery of the substance in the region to service a substantial section of the globe. The continent still largely produces fossil fuels, which at this stage, Europe has had to make do with.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

