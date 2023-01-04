ADVERTISEMENT
African Artifacts that have been returned in the past year

Chinedu Okafor
  • Business Insider presents African Artifacts that have been returned in the past year.
  • Technically, dozens of African artifacts have been returned in the past year but for the sake of this list, they have been categorized. 
  • Western countries remain hesitant to return African artifacts.

For decades, the conversation surrounding stolen African treasures has been touched on, but, unfortunately, not touched on enough.

Now and then an artifact or 2 is returned to Africa to show remorse for the egregious levels of theft that defined the colonial era, but this is barely enough to dent the damage that had been wrought on the affected regions.

Hoarded African treasures, still demonstrate a pattern of identity theft the perpetrators continue to unsuccessfully address. Currently, about 90% of African artifacts are still housed in western museums and there remains a popular narrative amongst westerners that their museums are the right places to house these monuments based on security.

However, in recent years, there has been increased pressure on western powers to return stolen African properties. These demands have caught the attention of the intended targets as western leaders all over the world have vouched to begin returning African treasures.

Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron gave a formal apology for the theft of African artifacts in the colonial era and demanded that all African artifacts in France should be returned to their rightful place.

In the same year, Ireland also promised to return mummified remains in its country back to Egypt. In addition to this, London's Natural History Museum and Cambridge University noted that it is ready to return stolen human remains back to Zimbabwe.

The Berlin-based Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation promised to return 23 artifacts, including jewelry, tools, and fashion items, to Namibia.

The list goes on and on, and although the return process has been slow, there are scores of treasures that have been returned to Africa, below is a list of 5 which have been returned in the last year.

The Benin Bronzes: On the 20th of December 2022, it was announced that Germany handed over 22 Nigerian artifacts that were looted in the 19th Century from the ancient Kingdom of Benin, back to Nigeria at a ceremony in the capital, Abuja. This return followed the promise by the German government earlier in the year, to return 1000 of these historic treasures. These objects before their return had been scattered across museums in the UK.

Benin Bronzes
Benin Bronzes Google

Egyptian Green Coffin: The looted Egyptian sarcophagus was returned to Cairo in a ceremony on the 2nd of January 2023. Before this, the coffin had been on display in the Houston Museum of Natural Science since 2013. This artifact dates back to the Late Dynastic Period, which spanned 664 BC to 332 BC, and belonged to a priest called Ankhen Naat.

Green Coffin of Ankhenmaat
Green Coffin of Ankhenmaat Google

Patrice Lumumba’s Teeth: Patrice Lumumba, a name synonymous with the Democratic Republic of Congo’s liberation struggle, met one of the most tragic ends in his country’s history. Given his status at the time, and his relevance to the history of the DRC, what remained of his corpse quickly became a relic, one that was stolen, particularly his gold tooth which was kept as a trophy by the Belgian policeman who oversaw the disposal of his corpse. After 61 years, Belgian authorities finally returned the gold tooth to his children on June 22, 2022.

Patrice Lumumba’s tooth
Patrice Lumumba’s tooth Belgium: Court orders release and return of Patrice Lumumba’s tooth to his family Pulse Ghana

