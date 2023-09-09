The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

African borrowing costs surge in the international market as a result of attractive US rates

Chinedu Okafor
African borrowing costs surge in the international market as a result of attractive US rates
African borrowing costs surge in the international market as a result of attractive US rates
  • African nations struggle with high borrowing costs due to attractive US rates. 
  • Risk aversion and challenging economic conditions hinder market access for Eurobonds. 
  • Sovereigns seek diversification of funding sources to mitigate high financing costs.

Due to the favorable rates being offered on the US financial market, African sovereigns will continue to confront high borrowing costs in the short term, making it more difficult to retire maturing Eurobonds for numerous nations over the next two years.

Recommended articles

According to George Asante, the managing director of Citi and head of markets for Africa, who disclosed to the Kenyan Business news publication, The Business Daily, market access has been difficult for African nations and businesses, particularly for Eurobonds, primarily because of risk aversion in light of the challenging economic climate and pricing because of the higher rates offered in developed markets.

"The risk premium is also being applied in domestic markets," he noted. “The market access conditions have been quite difficult specifically for Eurobond, with sub-investment grade assets even more challenging. Africa is predominantly sub-investment grade,” Asante continued.

“When someone can get five or six percent in the US then it becomes more challenging to convince them of a similar yield on an African asset. Therefore, for Africa to achieve a lower cost of funding, you almost need to wait for the US to turn the curve,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though inflation has decreased in the US, the Federal Reserve has gradually increased its benchmark rate to the current level of 5.25 to 5.5 percent. The most recent rise, 0.25 percentage points, was seen in July.

Concerns about the high rate requests made by potential lenders have made it difficult for issuers like Kenya to issue a sovereign bond in the previous year as a result of the steep hikes—from 0.25 to 0.5 percent in March 2022.

Instead, the nation has relied on bilateral agreements and concessional loans from Bretton Woods organizations. Kenya must refinance its $2 billion 2014 Eurobond by June of the following year.

The other African issuers include Zambia, which has a $1 billion Eurobond due the next year, and Angola, whose $1.5 billion bond was issued in 2015 but has already had a third of its value partially redeemed through a buy-back. According to Asante, sovereigns must diversify their lending sources in order to avoid the high cost of financing.

The National Treasury reduced the net domestic borrowing goal from Ksh586.5 billion ($4 billion) to Ksh316 billion ($2.2 billion), according to information released by the Central Bank of Kenya last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The difference of Ksh270.5 billion ($1.9 billion) was shifted to the external objective, increasing it from Ksh131.5 billion ($900.7 million) to Ksh402 billion ($2.8 billion).

The monetary regulator stated that most of the increased foreign money will be on favorable terms, but part of it may also be accessible on commercial terms.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African borrowing costs surge in the international market as a result of attractive US rates

African borrowing costs surge in the international market as a result of attractive US rates

Challenges mount for Nigeria's $13 billion Trans-Saharan gas pipeline amid Niger coup and financial woes

Challenges mount for Nigeria's $13 billion Trans-Saharan gas pipeline amid Niger coup and financial woes

Top 10 African countries with the lowest rate of suicide

Top 10 African countries with the lowest rate of suicide

African Union officially joins G20 as permanent member

African Union officially joins G20 as permanent member

DNA of skulls pillaged by Germans have been linked to living relatives in Tanzania

DNA of skulls pillaged by Germans have been linked to living relatives in Tanzania

African Union wants at least $100 billion allocation from IMF's special drawing rights

African Union wants at least $100 billion allocation from IMF's special drawing rights

Pizza wars: Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa love Pizza Hut, but Nigerians prefer Domino's

Pizza wars: Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa love Pizza Hut, but Nigerians prefer Domino's

10 African countries with the highest suicide rate in 2023

10 African countries with the highest suicide rate in 2023

Following Zimbabwe and Kenya’s lead, Ghana wants to regulate its carbon credits industry

Following Zimbabwe and Kenya’s lead, Ghana wants to regulate its carbon credits industry

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FDI data from UNCTAD 2021

Top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments

Port-of-Dar

Legal battle over Tanzania-Dubai port deal makes U-turn as Tanzania finally backs down

Elon Musk and a Starlink set.

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

See the $1.1 billion project that is set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market

See the $1.1 billion project, set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market