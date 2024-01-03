African countries hit hardest by food inflation in 2023

Several interrelated factors contribute to the rise in food prices, creating a daunting predicament for both urban and rural communities.

African nations are particularly susceptible to the impacts of climate change, a force that disrupts traditional agricultural practices. Additionally, they face challenges such as currency fluctuations and, significantly, geopolitical tensions, exemplified by events like the Russian-Ukraine war which affected the global supply chain of agricultural produce and inputs.

The delicate balance between supply and demand is further strained by the continent’s ballooning population. More people mean more mouths to feed, and that's putting the squeeze on an already stretched-out system.

According to the World Bank’s latest food security update, domestic food price inflation remains high with the most affected countries in Africa, North America, Latin America, South Asia, Europe, and Central Asia. In real terms, food price inflation exceeded overall inflation in 74% of the 167 countries where data is available.

Below are the African countries hit hardest by food inflation: