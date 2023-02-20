Here are the African countries with the fastest internet speeds

According to the Speedtest Global Index by Ookla, Rwanda made the biggest leap in fixed broadband speeds, moving up 47 places in the global rankings. The report attributes this achievement to the country's intense investments in network infrastructure, the liberalization of the telecoms sector, and the deployment of fibre optic networks to households and businesses.

Apart from Rwanda, other African countries have significantly improved their internet speeds. Malawi moved up nine positions, Djibouti and Congo both rose seven slots, and Mauritius, Lesotho, and Guinea all improved by five places. Burkina Faso made the most significant leap in mobile internet speeds, moving up 22 places, while Botswana and Uganda climbed 15 spots each.

The report highlights the importance of investing in network infrastructure to improve internet speeds in Africa. For instance, MTN, one of the largest telecom operators in Africa, invested over $1 billion in network expansion and secured 4G and 5G spectrum in key markets, leading to an average reduction of 22.5 per cent in data tariffs.