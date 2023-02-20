Here are the African countries with the fastest internet speeds

- Rwanda experienced the biggest leap in fixed broadband speeds, moving up 47 places in global rankings.
- Several African countries have surged in global rankings for internet speeds due to investments in network infrastructure.
- Mobile and fixed broadband networks are expanding, increasing internet connectivity and access across the continent.
The internet has become a critical infrastructure for the economic growth and development of many African countries. With the rise of e-commerce, online education, and remote work, having fast and reliable internet connectivity has become more important than ever. In this article, we will explore the recent report by Ookla on the African countries with the fastest internet speeds and how Rwanda is leading the way.