In the heartland of Africa, the founding fathers began to see the possibility of self-governance after decades of colonialism. In the West, civil rights leaders mobilized matches against segregation, while in Africa, intellectuals sold the idea of liberation to its people.

Before long, Africa began to gain its independence. Europe began to loosen its administrative grip on colonies, and before the turn of the 21st century, most African nations had gotten their independence.

This would mean that Queen Elizabeth, the second born in 1928 and died in 2022, oversaw the liberation of all of the British colonies in Africa. Ghana was the first African country to gain independence from the British colony, in 1957, the queen was 31 years old then. She became The Queen of England in 1952, so she was the head monarch 5 years before the first African liberation.

Below are some of the countries that gained independence under Queen Elizabeth the second’s rule;