African leaders unite to tackle unemployment

The Human Capital Development Summit focused on the lack of employment options, particularly for recent graduates. More than a dozen leaders and development collaborators from all around the continent attended.

In a statement read aloud by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu on Wednesday, all leaders agreed that building human capital was essential to ensuring equitable and sustainable prosperity in Africa. “Investment in human beings through quality education, healthcare, nutrition, job creation, and skills development is necessary for improved social and economic outcomes,” President Samia said.

To increase the quantity, effectiveness, and impact of investments in people, however, a tremendous amount of work and coordinated funding are required. The African Union's Agenda 2063 and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals are frequently referenced in the proclamation.

Challenges that are impeding youth productivity include low access to quality education and skilled development, high adolescent fertility, drugs and substance abuse, and child marriages”, said Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera. “We have to make sure that education and skills development, science, technology and innovation health and nutrition are central areas to focus on.”

The president of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, said that his country was increasing the number of women in the labor force by making basic education and training mandatory. "If we invest in human capital and believe in gender equality, we will be able to overcome many of the challenges that face us," he stated.

“We have a chance to transform our population explosion and youth bulge into a demographic dividend,” Kenyan president, William Ruto added.