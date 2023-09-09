The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Breaking news:
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

African Union officially joins G20 as permanent member

Adekunle Agbetiloye
PM Modi
PM Modi
  • The African Union (AU) has joined the G20 bloc, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday.
  • The African Union consists of 55 member states, encompassing the entire African continent.
  • The membership positions the African bloc at the forefront of one of the world's most influential global governance bodies. 

The African Union has finally become a permanent member of the Group of 20 (G20), as declared by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his inauguration of a leaders' summit in New Delhi, which brought together the world's wealthiest nations on Saturday.

Recommended articles

“Today, as the president of G20, India calls upon the world to come together to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance,” Modi said during his opening remarks.

“This is the time for all of us to move together… Be it the divide between North and South, the distance between the East and West, management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we must find a solid solution to this for future generations...”

“I invite the representative of the African Union to take his place as a permanent member of the G20,” Modi announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The African Union consists of 55 member states, encompassing the entire African continent, and Comoros President Azali Assoumani is presently the AU chair.

The membership positions the African bloc at the forefront of one of the world's most influential global governance bodies.

Modi has actively promoted India's leadership role among emerging and developing nations, collectively known as the Global South. He has advocated for enhanced collaboration with wealthier nations to secure essential financial support.

Modi has previously spoken of his intention to include the African Union in the grouping.

“When we say we see the world as a family, we truly mean it,” Modi said in an interview ahead of the summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Africa is a top priority for us even within the G20. One of the first things we did during our G20 Presidency was to hold the Voice of the Global South summit, which had enthusiastic participation from Africa.

The G20, made up of 19 countries comprises the world's most influential and substantial economies, representing 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the world's population.

Member countries are the US, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea and Turkey.

Adekunle Agbetiloye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African Union officially joins G20 as permanent member

African Union officially joins G20 as permanent member

DNA of skulls pillaged by Germans have been linked to living relatives in Tanzania

DNA of skulls pillaged by Germans have been linked to living relatives in Tanzania

African Union wants at least $100 billion allocation from IMF's special drawing rights

African Union wants at least $100 billion allocation from IMF's special drawing rights

Pizza wars: Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa love Pizza Hut, but Nigerians prefer Domino's

Pizza wars: Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa love Pizza Hut, but Nigerians prefer Domino's

10 African countries with the highest suicide rate in 2023

10 African countries with the highest suicide rate in 2023

Following Zimbabwe and Kenya’s lead, Ghana wants to regulate its carbon credits industry

Following Zimbabwe and Kenya’s lead, Ghana wants to regulate its carbon credits industry

Africa has potential to feed itself and thrive through agricultural exports - President Ruto asserts

Africa has potential to feed itself and thrive through agricultural exports - President Ruto asserts

Nigeria, Iran and Iraq grew OPEC’s oil production output in August

Nigeria, Iran and Iraq grew OPEC’s oil production output in August

Amidst scrutiny the Gabon coup finally gets a nod of approval, tagged as a “good coup

Amidst scrutiny the Gabon coup finally gets a nod of approval, tagged as a “good coup”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FDI data from UNCTAD 2021

Top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments

Port-of-Dar

Legal battle over Tanzania-Dubai port deal makes U-turn as Tanzania finally backs down

Elon Musk and a Starlink set.

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

See the $1.1 billion project that is set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market

See the $1.1 billion project, set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market