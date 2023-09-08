The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

African Union wants at least a $100 billion allocation from IMF's special drawing rights

Adekunle Agbetiloye
African Union
African Union
  • The African Union wants the redirection of at least $100 billion in International Monetary Fund special drawing rights to Africa.
  • The fund should be channelled through institutions such as the African Development Bank.
  • The IMF should also consider issuing at least $650 billion of new special drawing rights.

The African Union has called for the redirection of at least $100 billion in International Monetary Fund special drawing rights to Africa.

Recommended articles

This was made known in an updated declaration following the continent's inaugural climate summit in Kenya.

The continental body wants the fund to be channelled through institutions such as the African Development Bank and a group of SDR donors should be formed before COP28, Bloomberg reported.

The AU wants the IMF to also consider issuing at least $650 billion of new special drawing rights, and multilateral development banks should be recapitalized so that they can lend more than $500 billion in concessional finance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, wealthy nations reached an agreement to rechannel some of their unused IMF special drawing rights, an international reserve currency, to poor countries.

The plan was to make $100 billion available by lending the SDRS back to the IMF, enabling it to subsequently lend the funds to low-income countries at interest rates below market rates.

In June 2023, the International Monetary Fund Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, announced that the financial body has hit the $100 billion target of special drawing rights for vulnerable countries, Reuters reported.

"We have reached $100 billion on lending of SDRs. That was our target from 2021, we have achieved that target, and 60 billion of those are already in the Fund working for countries," Georgieva said.

Adekunle Agbetiloye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DNA of skulls pillaged by Germans have been linked to living relatives in Tanzania

DNA of skulls pillaged by Germans have been linked to living relatives in Tanzania

African Union wants at least a $100 billion allocation from IMF's special drawing rights

African Union wants at least a $100 billion allocation from IMF's special drawing rights

Pizza wars: Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa love Pizza Hut, but Nigerians prefer Domino's

Pizza wars: Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa love Pizza Hut, but Nigerians prefer Domino's

10 African countries with the highest suicide rate in 2023

10 African countries with the highest suicide rate in 2023

Following Zimbabwe and Kenya’s lead, Ghana wants to regulate its carbon credits industry

Following Zimbabwe and Kenya’s lead, Ghana wants to regulate its carbon credits industry

Africa has potential to feed itself and thrive through agricultural exports - President Ruto asserts

Africa has potential to feed itself and thrive through agricultural exports - President Ruto asserts

Nigeria, Iran and Iraq grew OPEC’s oil production output in August

Nigeria, Iran and Iraq grew OPEC’s oil production output in August

Amidst scrutiny the Gabon coup finally gets a nod of approval, tagged as a “good coup

Amidst scrutiny the Gabon coup finally gets a nod of approval, tagged as a “good coup”

DRC returns Kenya’s kind gesture with visa-free privileges to Kenyans

DRC returns Kenya’s kind gesture with visa-free privileges to Kenyans

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

FDI data from UNCTAD 2021

Top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments

Port-of-Dar

Legal battle over Tanzania-Dubai port deal makes U-turn as Tanzania finally backs down

See the $1.1 billion project that is set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market

See the $1.1 billion project, set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market