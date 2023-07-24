The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Africa's 2nd richest man, Johann Rupert, makes a huge net-worth comeback - see details

Chinedu Okafor
Johann Rupert
Johann Rupert
  • Johann Rupert, the second-richest person in Africa, experiences a remarkable week as his net worth soars to an astounding $13.3 billion, according to Bloomberg estimates. 
  • The CEO of Cie Financiere Richemont, Johann Rupert, sees a notable increase of $129 million (1.0%) in his net worth, primarily due to a minor gain in the market value of the luxury goods company's shares. 
  • Cie Financiere Richemont reports exceptional sales growth of 19% for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, driven by double-digit sales growth in almost every region, channel, and business sector, with Asia Pacific leading with an impressive 40% rebound.

According to estimates from Bloomberg, Johann Rupert, the second-richest person in Africa, is off on a great week, with an astounding net worth of $13.3 billion.

Recommended articles

Johann Rupert, the CEO of the Swiss luxury goods business Cie Financiere Richemont, had his net worth significantly rise by roughly $129 million (up by 1.0%) as a result of a minor gain in the market value of the company's shares.

Rupert's net worth as of the filing date has increased by 22% year to date, totaling a sizable $2.42 billion. A deeper look at the stock of Cie Financiere Richemont indicates that it is presently trading at CHF190, reflecting a rise of +2.10 (1.53%) from the latest market activity on Thursday and Friday.

According to research on macro trends, the South African billionaire's company's total worth is predicted to reach over $168.29 billion as of July 20, 2023. Luxury products are designed, developed, produced, and sold by Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its affiliates throughout Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The financial results for the entire fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, as shown by recent reports. Sales for this time period came in at EUR 19,953 million, up 19.14% from EUR 16,748 million the year before.

The Swiss luxury brand's most recent report emphasized the company's outstanding sales growth, which for the quarter ending in June 2023 above the 12% rise of the prior year. With the exception of America, almost every region, channel, and business sector reported better revenues compared to the same time last year.

Double-digit sales growth in almost every area contributed significantly to the group's exceptional 19% sales growth, with Asia Pacific leading the pack with an astounding 40% rebound. Buccellati, Cartier, and Van Cleef & Arpels, the three Jewellery Maisons of the Group, had the most significant sales growth of 24%, driven by extraordinary jewelry and watch sales.

As recently, as a week ago, the 73-year-old South African billionaire was faced with uncertainty as his stocks seemed to be headed for a hard period, partly as a result of worries about declining demand from the US market. However, the high-end luxury company appears to be gradually regaining its footing, though.

Currently, Johann Rupert already has family trust ownership over Cie Financiere Richemont, the largest luxury watch manufacturer in the world.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

6 tech careers reshaping the job market

6 tech careers reshaping the job market

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

African giants: The 10 largest economies on the continent

Top 10 most polluted cities in Africa

Top 10 most polluted cities in Africa

Africa's 2nd richest man, Johann Rupert, makes a huge net-worth comeback - see details

Africa's 2nd richest man, Johann Rupert, makes a huge net-worth comeback - see details

Elon Musk says Twitter's logo will change

Elon Musk says Twitter's logo will change

Algeria asks to be listed among countries projected to dominate global economy by 2050

Algeria asks to be listed among countries projected to dominate global economy by 2050

Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service reports largest-ever tax collection

Nigeria's Federal Inland Revenue Service reports largest-ever tax collection

African Development Bank and Asian Development Bank announce $1 billion swap

African Development Bank and Asian Development Bank announce $1 billion swap

Uncertainty looms as negotiations on the US-Kenya trade agreement proceeds without a timetable

Uncertainty looms as negotiations on the US-Kenya trade agreement proceeds without a timetable

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African nations in 2023 with the weakest currency exchange rates

Top 10 African countries with the weakest currency exchange rates in 2023

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

Top 10 most open African countries in 2023

National Day in Mauritius

Ranked: The happiest countries in Africa in 2023

The planet's record-breaking hot weather has caused severe drought in places like here in South Africa.

The 10 hottest African countries in 2023