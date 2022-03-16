West Africa’s biggest car auction service Cars45 changes name to Jiji Cars less than a year after it was acquired

Speaking on the name change, Jiji Cars COO Maxim Makarchuk said,

“Since launching in 2014, Jiji has connected buyers to sellers in Nigeria and has helped facilitate the exchange of goods and services with ease and convenience. In eight years, Jiji has grown into a team of over 1000 people with 12+ million unique monthly visits, 4+ million active ads with a combined value worth $10 billion. Combining Jiji's leading position with the Cars45 model brings to the market a new incredible story called Jiji Cars.

Our mission is to make the process of buying & selling cars fast, easy and secure through the digitalisation of automotive trading. As a result, every car seller can get the best price and immediate payment for his car on the same day he decided to sell it through a hassle-free and trusted selling process with Jiji Cars. On the other hand, every car buyer can use an inspection report based on 200+ factors to get a verified car to meet his expectations.”

What Jiji Cars Offers Sellers

Jiji Cars offers sellers prompt car sales services by giving good exposure to thousands of dealers who are willing to buy the cars on the same day. Also, sellers are assured of immediate payment following successful transactions. Compared to traditional methods of selling cars, Jiji Cars has a verified process for selling vehicles through online auctions to thousands of dealers. There is also the Jiji Cars Marketplace, where cars not sold during the auctions are posted for visibility to millions of buyers and an opportunity to sell faster, at sellers' preferred prices.

Benefits for Buyers

Jiji Cars offers a safe and trusted platform for buyers to buy verified cars. They make the transaction process easy by giving buyers access to thousands of verified cars. There is also the consumer financing option which enables buyers to purchase cars on loan, with low-interest rates and tenure up to 36 months. With this option, anyone can be a car owner.

Speaking on this new development, the CEO of Jiji, Anton Volianski, affirmed that the company is happy with Jiji Cars and looks forward to more outstanding achievements in the future.

"We have observed that people come on the platform looking to buy cars. They seek to avoid the high transactional costs from traditional car dealers and want fast and efficient transactions. Most times, they also want to meet one-on-one with the car sellers. With Jiji Cars, we handle car sales faster and more efficiently. We also deliver value for our buyers and sellers through our digitised processes, while working to become the recognised market leader," Volianski said.

Speaking on the reasons to conduct transactions with Jiji cars, Director of Africa Operations Jiji, Yuliy Shenfled, said

"Jiji Cars provides value and efficiency to customers. Sellers can sell their cars faster and get paid immediately, same day leveraging millions of buyers on the Jiji platform. Our processes are digitised to make buying and selling of cars fast, safe and easy for our customers. Buyers have access to thousands of verified cars on the platform, which have undergone inspection by 200+ parameters to confirm their true state. We also have inbuilt processes to protect buyers' interests while ensuring that the sellers get commensurate value for their merchandise immediately. At Jiji Cars, there's room for fair and easy negotiation between buyers and sellers. The platform is a one-stop-shop for all car sales and purchase services,"

This is exciting news for the online public and car enthusiasts as there is much confidence that Jiji Cars will improve and enhance the quality of car dealerships in Nigeria.