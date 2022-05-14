RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote seeks to raise an additional $1.1 billion to complete his refinery project by 2023

Authors:

Victor Oluwole
aliko-dangote
aliko-dangote
  • According to the report, Dangote has invested all his cash and even borrowed to finance the refinery project.
  • The report claims that the only way Dangote can raise money is through the sale of bonds by his cement company, Dangote Cement.

A new report claims that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, does not have the kind of money needed to complete his refinery by 2023.

Recommended articles

The report published by Fitch, the world’s biggest global rating agency, alleges that the Nigerian billionaire requires an additional $1.1 billion (900 billion) to complete the refinery but has invested all his cash and even borrowed to finance the refinery project.

According to the report, the Dangote refinery project is still on track to be completed by 2023 and requires an additional USD1.1 billion capex in 2022 to be partly funded by the new bond.

The report adds that Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) is planning to establish a local bond programme amounting to USD750 million to partially finance the completion of its refinery and petrochemical plant. DIL's subsidiaries - Dangote Oil Refining Company Limited (DORC) and Dangote Fertiliser Limited (DFL) - will be co-obligors under the proposed programme.

Funding for the completion of the refinery project is expected to be partly covered by proceeds of the new bond. If the transaction is not successful, or should completion costs overrun or market conditions in the cement or urea sector deteriorate materially, we do not believe that DIL's existing creditors would have further lending capacity. We believe that further asset sales, either in cement or stakes in the projects, would be the more likely options to address funding of the refinery.

Fitch also noted that Dangote Industries suffers from weak corporate governance, adding that it’s a risk for Dangote, who already has a lot of power over operations, to remain the largest shareholder and CEO of the project.

In the report, Fitch said, “DIL has a complex group structure with a large amount of related-party transactions, with a negative effect on operational and financial transparency. We also view the dominance of Aliko Dangote, as CEO and the main shareholder, in operations as an additional risk.

Fitch concluded its report by saying that the refinery project is expected to sustain strong margins and yield solid cash generation, adding diversification to DIL's profile and allowing rapid deleveraging.

Once operational, we expect this project to contribute around USD1 billion to EBITDA annually when ramped up from 2024,” it added.

Authors:

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Trending

5 African countries with the cheapest gas prices in 2022

A pump attendant fills a car with fuel at the OlA petrol station, following country wide price hikes on March 15, 2022, in Nairobi. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

Led by Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu, BUA Foods acquires the first of two shipping vessels to drive sugar exports in West Africa

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Foods, is very strategic with his business moves

8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

Rihanna