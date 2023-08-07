The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Africa's VC market shrinks by $1.4 billion in 2023, startups struggle

Victor Oluwole
Africa's VC market shrinks by $1.4 billion, startups struggle.
Africa's VC market shrinks by $1.4 billion, startups struggle.
  • Africa's venture capital market witnesses a $1.4 billion drop in funding in H1 2023, sparking concerns for startups' future.
  • The decline in VC funding reflects cautious investor sentiment, with only 263 VC deals amounting to $2.1 billion, a 40% decrease from the previous year.

In a startling turn of events, Africa's venture capital (VC) market has experienced a significant contraction, resulting in a $1.4 billion reduction in funding within the first half of this year.

Recommended articles

This decline has sent shockwaves through the continent's startup ecosystem, raising concerns about the future of entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.

The abrupt drop in VC funding, highlighted in a report released by the African Private Capital Association (APCA), underscores a challenging period for African startups.

The report, titled "Shifting Ventures: Africa's VC Landscape," unveils the magnitude of this funding crisis and its implications for the entrepreneurial landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between January and June, a mere 263 VC deals were executed, collectively accounting for $2.1 billion. This represents a 40% decline in deal volume and total funding compared to the previous year's figures, which amounted to $3.5 billion during the same period.

The APCA report suggests that global investors are displaying a newfound caution when it comes to funding African startups, with fewer high-ticket investments materialising.

Only five large-scale deals were concluded, accumulating just over $1 billion. This sharp drop from the previous year's nine deals, which garnered $1.3 billion, signals a shift in investment sentiment.

READ: Top 5 African cities with the best startup ecosystems in 2023

Experts noted that the decline in VC funding is part of a broader trend that began with the "funding winter" in 2022, a period characterised by economic uncertainties and market fluctuations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation escalated during the first two quarters of 2023, which some industry observers call a "funding plateau."

This description aligns with historical averages, indicating a potential stabilisation in the investment landscape.

Despite the challenges, there remain pockets of activity and sectors that continue to attract attention.

West Africa emerged as a focal point, accounting for 31% of VC deals, followed by East Africa (22%), North Africa (20%), and Southern Africa (20%).

Interestingly, the financial sector claimed the lion's share of VC deals, capturing 26% of the total.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other sectors that garnered attention include information technology (20%), consumer discretionary (15%), industrials (9%), healthcare (9%), and communication services (6%).

Fintech startups retained their dominance, with notable investments such as the $35 million Series B round for South African digital lender Lulalend and the $30 million pre-Series B funding for Nigerian payment service provider Nomba.

While challenges persist, the African startup landscape remains resilient. Entrepreneurs are reevaluating their strategies, seeking alternative funding sources, and leveraging existing resources to navigate this period of uncertainty.

The report's findings serve as a call to action for stakeholders to collaborate and create an environment conducive to innovation and growth, ensuring that Africa's entrepreneurial spirit endures despite the current headwinds.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tanzania's tourism industry claims the second spot in Africa

Tanzania's tourism industry claims the second spot in Africa

Africa's VC market shrinks by $1.4 billion in 2023, startups struggle

Africa's VC market shrinks by $1.4 billion in 2023, startups struggle

Kenya's export development levy sparks trade diversion fears across East Africa

Kenya's export development levy sparks trade diversion fears across East Africa

The most crowded airports in Africa: Where travellers converge

The most crowded airports in Africa: Where travellers converge

Ruto clarifies IMF's grip on economy & plan to repay $2B debt 6 months earlier

Ruto clarifies IMF's grip on economy & plan to repay $2B debt 6 months earlier

Top 5 GCC countries that have invested the most money in Africa in the last decade

Top 5 GCC countries that have invested the most money in Africa in the last decade

UAE joins China and the West in the scramble for Africa’s business

UAE joins China and the West in the scramble for Africa’s business

See the project the World Bank is looking to execute in Nigeria

See the project the World Bank is looking to execute in Nigeria

The Russia/Ukraine War may cause more food shortages across Africa

The Russia/Ukraine War may cause more food shortages across Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Price of Petroleum increased astronomically in Nigeria after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared his government's position on fuel subsidy. [GettyImages]

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel price in 2023

ghana-parlement

Half of Ghana’s $7 Billion government debt has been erased

Africa's most populated countries

Top 10 African countries with the largest population mid-way into 2023

Johann Rupert dethrones Aliko Dangote as Africa's richest man

Top 5 richest Africans in 2023