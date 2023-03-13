ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

After a year of shortcomings, Nigeria's oil production begins to pick up

Chinedu Okafor
Oil Barrels
Oil Barrels
  • Nigeria's oil production rose to a high of 1,306,304 barrels per day in February 2023.
  • The nation's oil output increased from 1,258,150 barrels per day in January 2023 to 1,306,304 barrels per day in February.
  • Since last year, the Federal Government has increased efforts to boost Nigeria's crude oil production and reduce theft by vandals and thieves. 

Nigeria's oil production continued its monthly rise that began in September last year, according to the most recent Federal Government data, reaching a high of 1,306,304 barrels per day in February 2023, increasing the country's oil earnings by N51.16 billion.

Recommended articles

According to an analysis of the government's oil production report, excluding condensates, the nation's oil output increased from 1,258,150 barrels per day in January 2023 to 1,306,304 barrels per day in February.

This meant that the country pumped an additional 48,154 barrels of crude per day, for a total of 1,348,312 barrels of oil for the 28 days of February.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Statistica, a global statistical firm, the average cost of Brent, the international benchmark for crude oil, in February 2023 was $82.3/barrel.

This means that oil earnings for the month under review increased by $110.966 million (N51.16 billion at the official exchange rate of N461/$). As a result, Nigeria's oil earnings increased by N51.16 billion in February 2023.

Since last year, the Federal Government has increased efforts to boost Nigeria's crude oil production and reduce theft by vandals and thieves.

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, highlighted how harmful oil theft has been to the country’s oil bottom line, as he stated, “admittedly, one major area of value erosion in the industry is the menace of crude oil theft. Our records indicate that the menace of oil theft has negatively impacted the oil and gas sector for about two decades with attendant huge financial losses to our nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that the commission, working with various security forces, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, and host communities, had been able to halt the dreadful trend of hydrocarbon value decimation.

The commission's chief executive also stated that the commission was focusing on shut-in wells that could be revived and that in that regard, the commission established a committee on June 23, 2022, to conduct an industry-wide study on the reactivation of shut-in strings.

“The committee has submitted its report and includes recommendations categorized into quick wins, medium and long-term initiatives that will enhance national oil and gas production volumes.

Findings from the report revealed that over 900,000 barrels of oil per day can be earned from the quick win interventions, while the medium and long-term initiatives could potentially add 1.2 million barrels of oil per day if properly and fully implemented.”

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ugandan farmers have shown faith in the country’s insurance companies

Ugandan farmers have shown faith in the country’s insurance companies

10 most powerful African countries in 2023, compared to the 10 most powerful African countries in 2022

10 most powerful African countries in 2023, compared to the 10 most powerful African countries in 2022

After a year of shortcomings, Nigeria's oil production begins to pick up

After a year of shortcomings, Nigeria's oil production begins to pick up

Botswana to end its 54-year-old partnership with a UK-based firm if Botswana continues to feel cheated

Botswana to end its 54-year-old partnership with a UK-based firm if Botswana continues to feel cheated

Nigeria made $6.175 billion taxing private companies in 2022

Nigeria made $6.175 billion taxing private companies in 2022

Ivory Coast is set to achieve its sustainability goals with the construction of a 50-70 megawatt (MW) solar power facility

Ivory Coast is set to achieve its sustainability goals with the construction of a 50-70 megawatt (MW) solar power facility

Top 10 most powerful countries in Africa 2023

Top 10 most powerful countries in Africa 2023

Kenya’s largest company is facing a controversial law suit and here’s why

Kenya’s largest company is facing a controversial law suit and here’s why

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Summit of forum China Africa-cooperation

10 African countries with the highest debt to China

Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country

Uganda is on its way to becoming Africa’s third nuclear-powered country

Africa Globe

Top 10 most powerful countries in Africa 2023

Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport

Here are the top airports in Africa according to ASQ Awards