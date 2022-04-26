Airtel Africa receives super agent licence from Nigeria's central bank

The final approval followed an earlier approval-in-principle which was given by the apex bank back in November 2021. Following the final approval, Airtel said it will be able to create an agency network that will service both customers of banks and other mobile money operators in the West African country.

"The licence allows us to create an agency network that can service the customers of licenced Nigerian banks, payment service banks and licenced mobile money operators in Nigeria," said part of a regulatory filing with the Nigerian Exchange where the company's shares are listed.

One of the minimum requirements for obtaining a super agent license in Nigeria is that the recipient must "have a minimum shareholders’ fund, unimpaired by losses of N50 million," according to information obtained from the CBN website.

Nigeria's apex bank has been giving out these licenses as part of efforts to boost financial inclusion. Across Africa's most populous country, a significant portion of the population is either currently unbanked or under-banked. And super agent banking is one of the ways to bridge the gap. Recall that MTN Nigeria was among the first to receive a super agent license back in 2019.

Meanwhile, it is important to clarify that this super agent license is different from the payment service bank (PSB) license which Airtel received last year. As Business Insider Africa reported earlier, Airtel's payment service bank in Nigeria will be operated by its subsidiary SMARTCASH Payment Service Bank Limited.