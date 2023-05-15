The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Asia edges out Europe for Rwanda’s business, despite Rwanda’s push for European partnership

Chinedu Okafor
TOPSHOT - Rwanda's President Paul Kagame speaks during an interview with international media at the presidency office in Kigali, on May 28, 2021. (Photo by Simon Wohlfahrt / AFP) (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Rwanda's President Paul Kagame speaks during an interview with international media at the presidency office in Kigali, on May 28, 2021. (Photo by Simon Wohlfahrt / AFP) (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Despite significant investment and tourism marketing efforts in Western Europe, India, and China remain the top foreign investors in Rwanda's economy. 
  • In 2022, Rwanda attracted investments totaling $1.6 billion, with China accounting for 11.2% ($182.4 million) and India accounting for 9.2% ($151 million) of the total investment portfolio. 
  • The manufacturing, financial services, and insurance industries are major beneficiaries of these investments, with local investors also playing a significant role in driving private investment in the country.

Despite spending millions of dollars on investment and tourism marketing in Western Europe, India, and China continues to be the top two foreign investors in Rwanda's economy.

Recommended articles

According to statistics provided by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the nation's investment and tourist development organization, the nation attracted investments totaling $1.6 billion in 2022. Of these, 49 projects totaling $182.4 million, or 11.2%, were funded by China. India placed second with a portfolio of investments totaling $151 million, or 9.2%, and 36 projects.

China continued to have the most registered investments in 2021 with $357.7 million, or 9.5% of the $3.74 billion in total registered investments at the time.

Kenya, with an investment of $92.6 million or 2.5%, became the second investor. Only 2.2% of the total investment value, a $35.8 million investment was made in Kenya in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the research, manufacturing, financial services, and insurance industries accounted for 45.6% of all registered investments in 2022 and are anticipated to provide 38.5% of the employment brought about by investments.

Additionally, it demonstrates that, for the first time, local investors are driving private investment in the nation, with 123 projects accounting for almost $504.8 million, or 33.1% of the overall investment. Leading local investors include Crystal Ventures Ltd, a multimillion-dollar private investment corporation owned by the nation's ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF).

Kigali is concentrated on luring business and visitors from Europe even though Asia is still Rwanda's major source of investment. And despite criticism, Rwanda has maintained that its sponsorship agreements with football clubs are successful without providing specific numbers.

President Paul Kagame recently emphasized that the agreement with the English Premier League team Arsenal Football Club is yielding positive results.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uganda's change in its net foreign assets raises concerns

Uganda's change in its net foreign assets raises concerns

See Nigeria’s plan to fill its roads with locally produced electric vehicles

See Nigeria’s plan to fill its roads with locally produced electric vehicles

4 essential tools for content creators & influencers in 2023

4 essential tools for content creators & influencers in 2023

Asia edges out Europe for Rwanda’s business, despite Rwanda’s push for European partnership

Asia edges out Europe for Rwanda’s business, despite Rwanda’s push for European partnership

Hilda Baci breaks current Guinness World Record for cooking

Hilda Baci breaks current Guinness World Record for cooking

Eacop Pipeline: China's $1.8 billion role in funding Africa's oil transport infrastructure

Eacop Pipeline: China's $1.8 billion role in funding Africa's oil transport infrastructure

Ruto clarifies promise to lower price of LPG gas cylinders to Sh500

Ruto clarifies promise to lower price of LPG gas cylinders to Sh500

Kenya's proposed tax hike raises concerns among East African traders

Kenya's proposed tax hike raises concerns among East African traders

African countries are already booking stakes in Tanzania’s $42 Billion LNG project

African countries are already booking stakes in Tanzania’s $42 Billion LNG project

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Victoria Seychelles

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the best environment for trade

Top 10 African countries with the best environment for trade

Tanzania coal

Months later and the Russian/Ukraine conflict is benefitting Tanzania

President William Ruto speaks during the official opening of the Kenya Social Protection Conference at the Kenya School of Government on April 4, 2023

Germany to make provisions for 250,000 jobs for Kenyans