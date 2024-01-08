Attacks from militants on the Red Sea is taking its toll on Kenya’s finances

A report issued by the publication; The East African shows that the disruption in the Red Sea is bringing about some costly adjustments to the operating expenses of Kenyan shipping and logistics enterprises.

The report notes that “freight charges have gone up by between 70 percent to 100 percent depending on the company.”

Transit time has also gone up significantly. As seen in the report, time for transit went from 12 days to as high as 48 days.

"The Red Sea attacks have greatly affected the shipping routes since shipping lines are now using a longer route to get goods into the country," said Superb Cargo Shipping Agency Limited.

"Usual transit time if direct can be anything between 10 to 14 days. Now it's close to 48 days and change [freight costs] percentage wise usually depends on the shipping line, some by 100 percent others by 70 percent," the company added.

Due to attacks by Houthi, Yemen-based militants, Kenyan shippers have been forced to find alternative routes, thus the delays and increased costs. Said attacks are an extension of the conflict in the Middle East.

These companies noted that their vessels would be applying the Cape of Good Hope, as a substitute avenue for shipment.

"Most shipping lines are using the southern route [Cape of Good Hope] meaning goods take longer to arrive at the Port of Mombasa inconveniencing the clients, especially business owners," Superb Cargo Shipping Agency Limited said

Having to go through a route in the Southern part of Africa, to deliver goods in Kenya and other East African countries has significantly increased costs.

According to the East African report; “the distance between the Port of Mombasa from the Suez Canal is about 3,141 nautical miles. A ship going round to avoid potential Houthi attacks – through West Africa and South Africa— will cover a distance of more than 8,600 nautical miles to get to the Kenyan port.”