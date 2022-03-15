Backed by Iyin Aboyeji’s Future Africa, Spleet raises $625k in pre-seed round to build rent financing and tenant verification solutions for Africans

This round boasts a number of investors, including Future Africa, FEDHA Capital, VFD Group, Moonshot VC, HoaQ, CEO of Squarefoot, Jonathan Wassersturm, CEO of Flutterwave, Gbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, and others.

Founded in 2018 by Tola Adesanmi, Spleet’s mission of building a future where renting a home is much easier has made significant progress. With the creation of a new financial services solution, landlords can verify and vet tenants as well as automate rent collections, while individuals looking for comfortable living spaces with flexible payment options can do so with little to no hassle.

The CEO, Tola Adesanmi, explained that the funding would be used to build Spleet’s newest rent financing product - Rent Now Pay Later and other products to enable seamless residential rental processes. According to him, the rent financing product is a much-needed solution for tenants due to the soaring cost of buying a home, and landlords in Nigeria now require tenants to pay 1-2 years upfront for their rent.

BI Africa

“After launching a marketplace in 2019, we realised that the issues in our rental market were beyond what our marketplace could solve. Affordability is one of the biggest pain points for tenants. Most tenants earn income monthly and can therefore not afford the 1-2 years burden of paying their rent in advance. We decided to change this by building a financing solution, “Rent Now, Pay Later”, to help tenants get homes with as little as 1-2 months' rent worth of savings. We are currently in beta testing our rent now, pay later product with a select number of tenants, and we are happy with the results. We will extend this to a wider market of tenants and potential tenants in the coming months,” he told Business Insider Africa.

Spleet will also be doubling down to scale its tenant verification and rent collection product to vet tenants and automate the collection of rent payments which is a huge pain point for landlords. These products will help Landlords, and their property managers protect their rental investment by running background checks on prospective tenants and choosing only trustworthy, verifiable candidates. Automated rent collection will also help Landlords minimise the risk of loss of rental income and late payments.