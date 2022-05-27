Business Insider Africa gathered that the bakers' attempt to increase bread prices was immediately stopped by the government.
Bakers in Burkina Faso protest against skyrocketing wheat prices and inability to increase bread prices in response
Bakers in Burkina Faso embarked on a nationwide protest, yesterday, after a failed attempt to increase bread prices in response to surging wheat prices.
Earlier this week, the shops of some bakers who already increased their prices were raided and shut down. In response, other bakers across the West African country protested on Thursday by closing down their shops.
In a statement released by the bakers' association —Federation des Patrones de Boulangeries, Patisseries et Confiseries du Burkina Faso —members were informed that all bakeries are to remain closed till further notice. The statement further clarified that the protest is an attempt to “save our bakeries”.
Much like the rest of Africa, wheat prices in Burkina Faso have surged to $858 per ton, up from $570.50 just a few months ago. The significant increase was due to a number of factors, including the war in Ukraine which has disrupted global wheat supply.
As you may well know, many African countries rely on wheat exports from Ukraine and Russia to augment their local food sources. Both European countries are among the world's largest wheat producers. Unfortunately, Russia's war on Ukraine has made it impossible for the country (i.e., Ukraine) to export its grains due to a blockade on Odessa where Ukrainian ports are located.
Earlier this week, Senegalese President and Chairman of the African Union, Macky Sall, disclosed that he plans to visit both Russia and Ukraine in the coming weeks. He is visiting the waring nations in his capacity as AU President, as he seeks to lobby their leaders to resolve the conflict and lift the blockade on wheat exports in order to forestall a likely famine in Africa.
