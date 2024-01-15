The Forty under 40 Africa Awards is to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the continents most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age forty from a wide range of industries we cover, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence and community service and have risen up the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age as result of this.
Modern Floors Ghana CEO: Basil David Anthony nominated for Africa Forty under 40 Awards
Basil David Anthony the driving force CEO of Modern FloorsGhana, has been nominated in this years Africa Forty under 40 awards under the Architecture/Design & Décor category scheduled to be held on 30th March 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya
Basil David Anthony is an internationally recognized award winning Ghanaian-British business personality, entrepreneur & philanthropist with almost 20 years of experience in various business sectors including flooring, information technology, marketing, events, sourcing/procurement, entertainment, travel/tours & event ticketing across the African, Middle Eastern, Asian & European markets.
He took to his social media handles to express his gratitude to the organisers for the nomination and pledged to continue being a force in the business sector of Ghana, he used the opportunity to lobby supporters to cast their votes for him by visiting the Forty under 40 Africa Awards
For more information about Basil David Anthony, please visit his official website: www.basildavidanthony.com
