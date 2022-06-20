10 best performing African stock markets in H1 2022

In this article, we shall be focusing on 10 best performing stock exchanges in Africa so far this year. The list is courtesy of data compiled by Africa Markets and is intended for information purposes only; not as investment recommendations.
But first, some stock market news recap
Before we unveil the list, let us first briefly recount some of the major developments in Africa over the past months, with regards to the stock market:
How has your stock portfolio faired so far this year?
Is your stock market among the top performers in Africa as of H1 2022? Well, see the list below to find out.
- Zimbabwe Stock Exchange: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 111.61%.
- Nigerian Exchange: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 21.21%.
- Lusaka Securities Exchange: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 12.92%.
- Malawi Stock Exchange: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 9.43%.
- Tunisia Stock Market: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 5.86%.
- Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM Composite): Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 4.03%.
- Botswana Stock Exchange: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 2.79%.
- Stock Exchange of Mauritius: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 2.44%.
- Namibia Stock Exchange: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 1.67%.
- Rwanda Stock Exchange: Year to date, the All Share Index has risen 1.14%.