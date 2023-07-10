The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Best universities in Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, according to Times Higher Education

Victor Oluwole
University of the Witwatersrand
University of the Witwatersrand
  • The University of the Witwatersrand takes first place in the first-ever Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.
  • The top five is made up of universities from South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda. 
  • While South Africa has the most institutions in the top 10 (four), Nigeria is the most-represented nation overall, with 37 ranked institutions.

A new report by Times Higher Education has ranked the top universities in Sub-Saharan Africa. The new ranking aims to spotlight African higher education institutions and address local higher education challenges.

Recommended articles

The 2023 rankings were officially announced at the organisation’s first forum in the region, which took place in partnership with Ashesi University in June 2023. According to the report, the list is led by South Africa’s University of the Witwatersrand. The University of Johannesburg, and Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences in Tanzania came in second and third, respectively.

Despite South Africa having the most institutions in the top 10 (four), Nigeria is the most-represented nation overall, with 37 ranked institutions, led by Covenant University in seventh place. The ranking includes 88 institutions from 20 countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, Mauritius, Kenya and Mozambique.

Insights from the report showed that about two-thirds of participating universities are public institutions; a quarter are private, not-for-profit organisations; and about a tenth are private, for-profit organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ranking was put together with a hybrid methodology covering teaching, impact and research elements. The methodology is made up of five key pillars: resources and finance; access and fairness; teaching skills; student engagement, and Africa impact.

A key part of the data collection was a survey of more than 20,000 students from 88 institutions. Students were asked a range of questions, including how challenged they felt by the teaching at the university, how much it supported critical thinking and the opportunities they had to interact with staff and peers.

University of the Witwatersrand
University of the Witwatersrand BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

The University of the Witwatersrand, commonly known as “Wits”, is located in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The university has five faculties encompassing the sciences; commerce, law and management; engineering; health sciences; and humanities.

Famous alumni include Nelson Mandela, who studied law there and became president of South Africa and the 1993 Nobel Laureate for peace; novelist Nadine Gordimer (Nobel Prize in Literature, 1991); Aaron Klug (Nobel Prize in Chemistry, 1982) and Sydney Brenner (Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, 2002).

University of Johannesburg
University of Johannesburg Google
ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) is the second South African university to feature in the top five of the SSA ranking.

The university has four campuses, each with its own unique identity and history.

UJ has eight colleges and faculties – business and economics; art, design and architecture; education; engineering and the built environment; health sciences; humanities; law and science. There is also the Johannesburg Business School.

Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences
Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences is a public university in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The university focuses on teaching and research in medicine, dentistry, public health, nursing and allied health.

The university has two campuses, one in Upanga West, in the coastal city of Dar es Salaam, and another 31km west of Muhimbili Hospital, which has a 571-bed teaching hospital.

University of Pretoria
University of Pretoria BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Pretoria was founded in 1908 with just four professors and 32 students. It has now expanded to become one of the largest research universities in South Africa.

There are nine faculties encompassing economics and management sciences; education; engineering, built environment and information technology; health sciences; humanities; law; natural and agricultural sciences; theology and religion and veterinary science. There is also the Gordon Institute of Business.

The Makerere University Main Hall in Kampala
The Makerere University Main Hall in Kampala AFP

Makerere University was established in 1922 and is the oldest university in Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

It began as a technical school offering courses in carpentry, building and mechanics and has since expanded to offer courses in agricultural sciences, business and management sciences, computing and information sciences, education, engineering, design art, health sciences, humanities and social sciences, natural sciences and law.

The university is spread over three campuses in the country’s capital, Kampala.

SSA University Rank 2023 University Country
1 University of the Witwatersrand South Africa
2 University of Johannesburg South Africa
3 Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences Tanzania
4 University of Pretoria South Africa
5 Makerere University Uganda
6 University of the Western Cape South Africa
7 Covenant University Nigeria
8 UGHE – University of Global Health Equity Rwanda
9 Ashesi University Ghana
10 Ardhi University Tanzania
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Egypt faces economic meltdown as it records its highest-ever inflation rate since 1958

Egypt faces economic meltdown as it records its highest-ever inflation rate since 1958

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

Top 10 most financially secretive African countries

Top 10 most financially secretive African countries

Best universities in Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, according to Times Higher Education

Best universities in Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, according to Times Higher Education

Newly elected Nigerian president Bola Tinubu secures the position of ECOWAS chairman

Newly elected Nigerian president Bola Tinubu secures the position of ECOWAS chairman

See why Kenya’s new deal with the European Union is making the rest of East Africa uneasy

See why Kenya’s new deal with the European Union is making the rest of East Africa uneasy

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

The inauguration of East Africa’s commercial and logistics center is less than a year away

The inauguration of East Africa’s commercial and logistics center is less than a year away

See why Nigeria has warned against doing business with Cameroon, Croatia, and Vietnam

See why Nigeria has warned against doing business with Cameroon, Croatia, and Vietnam

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the strongest exchange rates

Top 10 African countries with the strongest currency exchange rates in 2023

The headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja

See why Nigeria has warned against doing business with Cameroon, Croatia, and Vietnam

Kenyan shilling notes

Concerns mount as Kenya's sliding Shilling forces borrowing

Africa Development Bank President, Akinwumi Adesina

See the $500 million deal between African Development Bank and the United States