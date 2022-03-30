BIAfricaAwards: Meet the nominees for Internet Entrepreneur of the Year

In this article, we are profiling the nominees for the ‘Internet Entrepreneur of the Year’ category. Let’s meet them!

Sim Shagaya

uLesson

Sim Shagaya is a Nigerian serial and technology entrepreneur. In July 2012, Sim founded Konga Online Shopping Limited, one of West Africa's largest electronic commerce websites. He is also the founder and CEO of uLesson Education Limited - an app built to make education available to learners across Africa. uLesson recently closed a $15 million Series B round led by five investors: Tencent, Nielsen Ventures, and existing investors Owl Ventures, TLcom Capital and Founder Collective. It is the largest disclosed investment in an African edtech startup.

Onyeka Akumah

BI Africa

Onyeka Akumah is a Nigerian serial entrepreneur and Co-Founder/CEO of Treepz – one of Africa’s largest shared mobility companies with close to 1 million bookings completed across Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda in it’s first 2 years. Onyeka has partnered with other entrepreneurs throughout his entrepreneurship career to launch several businesses, including Farmcrowdy - Nigeria’s first digital agriculture platform.

Today he sits on the Board of leading tech start-ups across Africa and North America while constantly seeking ways to impact African youths through media and technology. Some of his achievements include being named one of Africa’s Person of the Year along side former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana and the Director General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Peter Njonjo

Pulse Live Kenya

Peter Njonjo is Co-Founder and Group CEO of Twiga Foods, a B2B e-commerce company that focuses on food and grocery in informal retail. Twiga currently employs over 1,000 people and has served more than 100,000 customers to date. Before taking up his current role, he spent 21 years with The Coca-Cola Company. He has served as President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kenya, and Director of the American Business Council in Nigeria. Some of his notable achievements include being voted among the top 100 young leaders in Africa by Forbes Afrique and “Top 40 under 40” by The Business Daily in Kenya. His company, Twiga Foods, was voted the 35th Most Innovative Company Globally by Fast Company and selected as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum in 2020.

Olugbenga Agboola

Olugbenga GB Agboola, Co-founder & CEO of Flutterwave BI Africa

Olugbenga Agboola is a software engineer, serial entrepreneur, co-founder, and CEO of Flutterwave, Africa’s most valuable startup. Before co-founding Flutterwave, Olugbenga contributed to developing fintech solutions at several tech companies and financial institutions such as PayPal, Standard Bank, and others. With over 15 years of experience building scalable financial technology firms, “GB,” as he’s fondly called, has completed two successful exits from the companies he started. Today, he sits on the board of leading tech start-ups across Africa and chairs the Board of Directors at the Great Ife Alumni Association Inc.

Jihan Abass

via Google Images

Jihan Abass is a Kenyan entrepreneur and the co-founder and CEO of Lami, the Kenyan insurance-as-a-service platform enabling insurers, banks, and other B2C companies to offer more flexible digital insurance to consumers.

The Griffin Motor App is Lami’s flagship product and has shortened the purchase process of car insurance to less than 2 minutes. Prior to starting Lami and Griffin, she worked as a sugar trader in the City of London, trading on the New York and London sugar markets. She has an MBA from the University of Oxford and an undergraduate degree in Finance from CASS Business School, London.