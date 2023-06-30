Dangote remains Africa's wealthiest man despite currency fluctuations

With an impressive valuation of $15.6 billion, Dangote has secured the top spot among African billionaires in the latest daily rankings.

On the global stage, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault currently hold the positions of the world's wealthiest individuals, amassing fortunes of $219 billion and $194 billion, respectively. Jeff Bezos follows closely in third place with a net worth of $151 billion. Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and Larry Ellison claim the fourth and fifth positions, with both possessing a substantial net worth of $130 billion.

Dangote's unwavering status as Africa's wealthiest individual, despite the fluctuations in the Nigerian currency, is a testament to his diversified investments across various sectors.

