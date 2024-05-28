The sports category has moved to a new website.

Boeing hires ex-Safaricom Ethiopia executive to head Africa headquarters

Boeing is among the world's leading company that designs, manufactures and services commercial planes.

A photo of an Ethiopian Airlines plane
  • Boeing plans to establish its African headquarters in Ethiopia
  • Boeing anticipates substantial growth in air traffic and airplane demand in Africa over the next 20 years
  • Boeing Africa appoints Teferra Shawl as new managing director

Boeing Africa has appointed Henok Teferra Shawl as its new managing director, with plans to establish its African headquarters in Ethiopia.

Shawl, formerly the Chief External Affairs and Regulatory Officer at Safaricom Ethiopia, brings a wealth of experience in aviation, regulatory affairs, and government relations to his new role.

His extensive career includes significant positions such as Vice President of Strategic Planning and Alliances at Ethiopian Airlines and Chief Operating Officer and board member of ASKY Airlines.

Additionally, Shawl has served as Ethiopia's ambassador to France, Spain, Portugal, Monaco, and the Holy See, where he played a pivotal role in promoting Ethiopia's interests and enhancing bilateral relations.

Henok Teferra Shawl
Boeing's strategic move to establish its headquarters in Ethiopia is a testament to the country's growing importance as a diplomatic and aviation hub in Africa.

The decision underscores Ethiopia's increasing prominence, as it already hosts the African Union's headquarters.

Kenya, South Africa, and Ethiopia were contenders to host Boeing Africa's continental office, but Ethiopia ultimately emerged as the preferred choice due to the Ethiopian Airlines success.

Boeing's long-term outlook for Africa is optimistic. The company foresees substantial growth in air traffic and airplane demand across the continent, driven by Africa's abundant natural resources and a burgeoning young workforce.

"Africa’s abundant natural resources and burgeoning young workforce are poised to drive significant growth in air traffic and airplane demand over the next two decades," said Boeing on its website.

Ethiopian Airlines.Thomas Mukoya/Reuters
Boeing anticipates that African carriers will need 1,030 new jet aircraft within the next 20 years, with 80% of these deliveries aimed at expanding existing fleets.

This projected demand highlights the crucial role that Shawl will play in steering Boeing's strategic initiatives in Africa.

The establishment of Boeing Africa's headquarters in Ethiopia is a significant milestone for the country, enhancing its reputation as a key player in the global aviation industry.

