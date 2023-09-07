The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Breakdown of the climate finance deals at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit

Adekunle Agbetiloye
President William Ruto, at podium, flanked by African leaders at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, September 6, 2023. Photo credits: Simon Maina, AFP
President William Ruto, at podium, flanked by African leaders at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, September 6, 2023. Photo credits: Simon Maina, AFP
  • Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, came to a close yesterday.
  • African countries struck climate financing deals worth $23 billion during the summit. 
  • The finance is for Africa to enhance its ability to adapt to increasingly extreme weather, conserve natural resources, and develop renewable energy.

The three-day inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, came to a close yesterday, marking the culmination of a significant event in the region.

Recommended articles

World leaders at the event pledged their support to position the continent at the centre of the fight against climate change, urging greater consideration for Africa’s priorities and endowments.

Over the course of these three days, several noteworthy developments unfolded.

African leaders collectively emphasized the importance of processing the continent's abundant mineral wealth within Africa itself. Kenyan President William Ruto voiced strong criticism of the challenging debt repayment practices faced by African nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also of particular importance are the several deals accrued to strengthen Africa's capabilities in coping with the growing challenges posed by extreme weather conditions, safeguarding its precious natural resources, and advancing the adoption of renewable energy solutions.

African countries struck climate financing deals worth $23 billion during the summit. These deals undoubtedly represent a vital step in addressing the pressing environmental and sustainability concerns facing the continent.

Here is a breakdown of the climate finance deals, including the institutions, and countries that made pledges.

Countries/Institutions Climate finance pledge
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) $450 million
Uk projects £49 million
Germany £60 million
United States $30 million
Climate Asset Management $200 million
AfDB Group and Global Center on Adaptation $1 billion
African Development Bank $25 million
US Agency for International Development (USAID) $35 million
Rural Investment in Burundi $60 million
UAE commitment to fund renewable energy $4.5 billion
EU green hydrogen deal £12 million
Bezos Earth Fund $22.8 million
Adekunle Agbetiloye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Breakdown of the climate finance deals at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit

Breakdown of the climate finance deals at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit

Indian tycoon to invest billions in Nigeria's automobile industry, courtesy of Tinubu's investment drive

Indian tycoon to invest billions in Nigeria's automobile industry, courtesy of Tinubu's investment drive

African fintechs raised more than $2.7 billion in the last 24 months

African fintechs raised more than $2.7 billion in the last 24 months

South African billionaire and Pick n Pay founder, Raymond Ackerman, dies at 92

South African billionaire and Pick n Pay founder, Raymond Ackerman, dies at 92

50 years later and a forfeiture of Sh6.6 billion, 3000 migrants can now identify as Tanzanians

50 years later and a forfeiture of Sh6.6 billion, 3000 migrants can now identify as Tanzanians

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

Three African countries where Elon Musk's Starlink is illegal

Is Intellectual Property turning into a knowledge monopoly?

Is Intellectual Property turning into a knowledge monopoly?

Realising energy efficiency in a time of escalating costs [Contributor's Opinion]

Realising energy efficiency in a time of escalating costs [Contributor's Opinion]

Afdb to disburse $996.6 million to young entrepreneurs looking to tackle climate change

Afdb to disburse $996.6 million to young entrepreneurs looking to tackle climate change

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

FDI data from UNCTAD 2021

Top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments

Port-of-Dar

Legal battle over Tanzania-Dubai port deal makes U-turn as Tanzania finally backs down

See the $1.1 billion project that is set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market

See the $1.1 billion project, set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market