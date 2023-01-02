ADVERTISEMENT
Burkina Faso faces some economic hostilities from the world’s super power USA

Chinedu Okafor
Ouagadougou
Ouagadougou
  • Burkina Faso has had its membership revoked from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).
  • This ban is a result of the country’s current domestic skirmishes.
  • The US government has however noted that it is working to bring Burkina Faso back into the fold again. 

The West African State of Burkina Faso has been hit with an early economic deterrent just a day into the new year.

For failure to meet the requirements of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, AGOA statute, Burkina Faso has been exempted from the AGOA trade by the United States of America.

This news came in on Sunday, the 1st of January, on New Year’s day, from the office of the U.S. Trade Representative's (USTR).

According to the U.S. Trade Representatives, the requirement for the AGOA statue majorly focuses on bolstering its trade relationship with Sub-Saharan African countries, and as a result must operate within certain guidelines.

“To meet AGOA’s rigorous eligibility requirements, countries must establish or make continual progress toward establishing a market-based economy, the rule of law, political pluralism, and the right to due process. Additionally, countries must eliminate barriers to U.S. trade and investment, enact policies to reduce poverty, combat corruption, and protect human rights,” as per the office of the U.S Trade Representatives.

Currently, 35 of the 49 Sub-Sahara African countries are eligible for AGOA benefits. This initiative allows eligible Sub-Saharan countries to transact duty-free trades with the U.S. market for over 1,800 products.

Unfortunately, Burkina Faso, which is one of the most impoverished African nations has been exempted from this group owing to hostilities within its home soil.

Last month, the country’s military government ordered a senior United Nations official to exit the country, citing defamation as reason for the seemingly unprovoked exile. The country’s government noted that the official in question, Barbara Manzi, was making concerted efforts to paint the country’s security in a bad light.

Last year, the country experienced two coups, causing the displacement of over 2,000,000 of its citizens. These sorts of events create a compilation in conducting free flowing businesses.

The US’s current administration has however shown some concern, and has pledged to dispense "clear benchmarks" for a pathway toward reinstatement of Burkina Faso to the trade program.

However, an unconstitutional change in Burkina Faso’s government is still an idea of deep concern to the United States government.

