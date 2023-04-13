The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

Chinedu Okafor
Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade
Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade
  • Tanzania and Burundi have put out a request for proposals for the design and construction of an electrified railway. 
  • The project will involve the construction of approximately 282km of electrified Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line.

Recommended articles

  • Tanzania hopes to surpass its regional rivals by offering the most effective commercial trade- routes in the region.  

In an effort to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the largest single market in the world, and build the continent's second multinational electrified railway, Tanzania and Burundi have put out a request for proposals for the design and construction of an electrified railway that will initially connect the two nations and pass through the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

East Africa's cross-border electric railway line plans are upping the competition for cargo business in the region and helping the region tap a US$3 trillion single market opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approximately 282km of electrified Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line will be constructed from Uvinza in Tanzania (off the Tabora - Kigoma SGR line), across the international border along Malagarasi river to Musongati and onwards to Gitega, both in Burundi.

"The two Governments of Tanzania and Burundi have entered into a bilateral agreement to implement this multinational project as a single project within Tanzania and Burundi territories," according to the tender document.

The timeline for the completion of the project is 5 years. When finished, it will become the second cross-border electrified rail in Africa after Ethiopia and Djibouti opened the first entirely electric international railway line in the continent in 2016.

The governments of Tanzania and Burundi have requested funds for construction from the African Development Bank, according to the bidding document for the Tanzania-Burundi line.

Tanzania has recently started an aggressive campaign to upgrade its aging regional rail networks in order to boost cross-border trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The East African nation signed a $2.2 billion agreement with China in December 2022 that will result in a 2,561-kilometer-long SGR network connecting the port city of Dar es Salaam to landlocked nations such the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, and Uganda.

By offering the most effective commercial routes in the region, Tanzania hopes to surpass its regional rivals, especially Kenya, the largest economy in East Africa.

"Upon completion of the SGR, Tanzania will be in a better position to utilize its strategic geographical positioning to facilitate cross-border trade," Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan once stated.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African Development Bank Group to mobilize $4 Million to assist Burundi’s agricultural sector

African Development Bank Group to mobilize $4 Million to assist Burundi’s agricultural sector

See the piece of pie the Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu both have their hands in

See the piece of pie the Nigerian billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu both have their hands in

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

Burundi and Tanzania collaborate on a cross-border electric railway project to boost trade

EAPCC's Green Smart City plan puts a halt to Kenya's affordable housing project following a legal battle

EAPCC's Green Smart City plan puts a halt to Kenya's affordable housing project following a legal battle

Netflix to expand operations in Africa after successful investment in local content production

Netflix to expand operations in Africa after successful investment in local content production

Dr Raval speaks on Sh100M daily target & sharing 50% of his income to charity

Dr Raval speaks on Sh100M daily target & sharing 50% of his income to charity

The International Monetary Fund has committed to aiding Burundi for the first time in 8 years

The International Monetary Fund has committed to aiding Burundi for the first time in 8 years

Kenya's external debt rises by KSh344.4 billion ($2.58 billion) as weakened shilling takes Its toll

Kenya's external debt rises by KSh344.4 billion ($2.58 billion) as weakened shilling takes Its toll

The last 8 years were the worst for Nigeria’s foreign direct investment

The last 8 years were the worst for Nigeria’s foreign direct investment

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2023

Dakar, Senegal

Top 10 African countries with the highest cost of living in 2023

Debt in Africa

Top 5 African countries with the worst debt crises in 2023

Ugandan Shillings

The Ugandan currency faces a new threat despite performing well since December