ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, has launched 'LetsChat' for young people in Africa

Authors:

Victor Oluwole
  • According to Google Store data, the number of installations has exceeded one million.
  • LetsChat has no ads, no pop-up ads and subscription fees.
  • LetsChat is expected to compete a little more with its rivals Whatsapp and Messenger and become the most influential social media in Africa in the future.

ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, has launched “LetsChat”, a free online messaging application designed for young African users. The earliest version of the app was launched in March 2021, and data from Google Play Store shows that the number of installations has exceeded one million.

According to a report by Chinese media outlet The Passage, the team behind this App (Zebra Technology) is actually part of a Beijing-based tech firm and TikTok owner, ByteDance. The report also noted that the App is likely to cater to African teens as the region currently has the world's most addicted Internet users.

The latest report from a UK-based company Global Web Index (GWI), shows that African users spend more time on social media platforms than their global counterparts. According to the survey, African users spend more than the global average of 2 hours and 26 minutes per day. Nigerians are among the most daily social media users globally, using social media for an average of 3 hours and 45 minutes a day.

Using data from the report, it is evident that social tool products have strong vitality in Africa and young Africans have great demand for social content applications such as chat and video. As a result, the success of apps like TikTok in Africa has provided ByteDance with the experience of launching new products in emerging markets with a lot of space to be developed.

LetsChat currently has a rating of 3.8 among 5,900 people in the Google App Store, and the scale of users with 4-5 points is far more than the users with 1 and 3 points. The App has emphasised its own voice stickers and emoji features and features no ads, no pop-up ads, as well as subscription fees.

LetsChat
LetsChat BI Africa
LetsChat - Music Mood
LetsChat - Music Mood BI Africa
LetcChat emojis
LetcChat emojis BI Africa
LetsChat - anonymus mode
LetsChat - anonymus mode BI Africa

ByteDance is good at localising content, and it will hire local development teams to push localised content according to national conditions. Backed by the big brother TikTok, LetsChat is expected to compete a little more with its rivals Whatsapp and Messenger and become the most influential social media in Africa in the future.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

