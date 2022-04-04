Nigeria's central bank threatens to heavily sanction deposit money banks in the country; here's why

In a circular seen by Business Insider Africa, the apex bank warned deposit money banks (DMBs) that going forward, any composed banknotes discovered in their deposits with the CBN, would attract 400% worth of penalty of the value deposited.

The warning followed the CBN's observation of the ugly trend, which it described as 'concerning'. The warning is expected to spur the deposit money banks to immediately discourage the circulation or such notes, or risk attracting penalties.

According to the CBN, the circulation of composed banknotes is harmful to the Nigerian economy, in that it falsifies the true value of the naira and aids crime.

“The management of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) observed with concern the increase number of composed banknotes deposited by DMBs and request for replacement of such banknotes by members of the public. The existence of composed banknotes in the economy falsify the true value of currency in circulation, and can also be avenue for fraudulent activities," said a part of the circular.

Note that the apex bank defines composed banknotes as any naira note that has several parts of a different banknotes of the same denomination, all bound together with the use of glue or seal tape.

Due to their mutilated nature, composed banknotes usually require special examination to determine their true value during transactions. Such poor quality notes could also be easily damaged while being handled during transactions.