Central Bank of Kenya issues new rules to digital lenders, gives September deadline for licence application

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Governor Patrick Njoroge of the Central Bank of Kenya
  • Kenya's apex bank said the new regulation is in accordance with sections 57(1), 57(3) and 57(4) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act (the CBK Act). 
  • The regulatory framework will serve many purposes, including the issuance of licences and oversight of the country's digital lending space.
  • Complaints about predatory lending and other abhorrent practices exhibited by some of the digital lenders necessitated the new rules.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) yesterday informed digital lenders in the East African country that its new regulatory framework for Digital Credit Providers has taken effect.

The 30-paged regulatory document, which was published earlier this month and has been obtained by Business Insider Africa, introduces new rules and some sweeping changes aimed at sanitising the Kenyan digital lending space.

Among the new rules is that all previously unregistered digital lenders must meet a September deadline to obtain their licences or risk being shut down.

Also, the new regulatory framework prohibits digital lenders in Kenya from sharing their customers' data with third parties, even as they are also required to seek the approval of Kenya's apex bank before increasing their interest rates.

The CBK noted that the need to regulate the banking sub-sector became imperative following numerous complaints of predatory lending and other abhorrent practices exhibited by some of the loan sharks.

"The Regulations seek to address concerns raised by the public given the recent significant growth of digital lending particularly through mobile phones. These concerns relate to the predatory practices of the previously unregulated digital credit providers, and in particular, their high cost, unethical debt collection practices, and the abuse of personal information. The Regulations provide for inter alia the licensing, governance, and lending practices of DCPs. They also provide for consumer protection, credit information sharing, and outline the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) obligations of DCPs," the CBK said in a statement that was issued on its website.

It should be noted that Kenya is not the only African country that has recently taken steps to curtail the activities of digital lenders.

Recall that Business Insider Africa recently reported that Nigeria has also intensified its crackdown against illegal and unscrupulous lenders who have been accused of excessive rights violations and unfair practices.

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

