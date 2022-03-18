EXCLUSIVE: Big Cabal's CEO Tomiwa Aladekomo discusses how his company became Africa's first online news company to raise $2.3 million

To learn more about the development, Business Insider Africa spoke to the company's Chief Executive Officer, Tomiwa Aladekomo. Among other things, he discussed what to expect from the Big Cabal Media in its next growth phase.

Enjoy the conversation.

BI Africa: Congratulations on the $2.3 million seed funding round. Big Cabal Media is the first digital news outlet in Africa to raise over $2 million in a single round. How does this make you feel?

Tomiwa Aladekomo: We’re really excited about what it makes possible for us. We’re focused as a business on figuring out how to build a profitable, thriving, high-growth media business that tells African stories to the world. This funding gives us the resources to push further on that journey and is great validation for the work that the people of Big Cabal has put in from our founding to date. It’s a good moment for us all.

BI Africa: What would you say are some of your company's outstanding attributes that have appealed to your investors?

Tomiwa Aladekomo: We’ve shown an ability to innovate and deliver value in a tough industry. Over the course of our existence, we’ve built recognizable and valuable brands that have real marketplace impact. Our business model experimentation has also delivered results, as we’ve seen compounded annual growth rates of over 200% revenue wise. We’ve built a great team of really dedicated and capable people, with a strong leadership team that really gets and is committed to the mission. All of the above gives investors confidence that we can tackle any challenges that come our way. Execution is everything, and we’ve shown that we can execute in a tough environment through up and down times.

BI Africa

BI Africa: What immediate transformations should the public expect to see from Big Cabal Media going forward?

Tomiwa Aladekomo: The fund raised is for audience growth across and beyond Africa, increasing video production capability, development of new technology products including a Zikoko app and version 2 of our Zikoko memes, and a transformation of our technology and data stack. Over the course of the year, you’ll see all of that start to roll out. Team quality is super key for us, and we’ll be hiring extensively across our growth, editorial and technology teams amongst others.

BI Africa: What is your growth plan? Any expansion plans, especially with regards to new markets?

Tomiwa Aladekomo: Zikoko is primarily Nigeria focused, and will remain that way. TechCabal on the other hand is pan-African and we’ve aimed to cover technology on the continent pretty robustly for years now. Last year, we hired our first East-African correspondent, and we expect to build on that over time, hiring correspondents to cover North, South and Francophone Africa.

We also expect to launch new verticals and new products, more details of which we’ll share as we progress. One product re-launch that I can mention is Zikoko Memes, which first launched in 2020, and which we plan to relaunch in a significant way this year.

BI Africa: Do you think your success so far and ability to secure $2.3 million is going to encourage more investors to pay closer attention to the African digital media space?

Tomiwa Aladekomo: We really hope it will. Media and storytelling are really critical and Africa is far behind the rest of the world in innovation and investment in this space. That creates a large market opportunity for us in this space, but we’d still like to see more activity because that tends to stimulate stronger outcomes across board. There is a lot of impact to be had and really great businesses to be built in this space, and we’re keen to see more investors pay attention.

BI Africa: Using your company as a focal point, where do you see the African digital media space in the next five to six years?