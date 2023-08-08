The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Challenges mount for Egypt's energy goals as gas output plummets

Chinedu Okafor
Cairo, Egypt
Cairo, Egypt
  • Natural gas production in Egypt witnessed a 12% drop in the first five months of 2023 compared to 2021, posing challenges to its regional energy aspiration.
  • Amid a scorching heatwave, Egypt grapples with power shortages as cooling demand surges, raising concerns about energy reliability. 
  • Despite the boost from the Zohr gas field discovery, Egypt faces diminishing returns.

According to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), Egypt's natural gas output dropped to a three-year low in the first five months of 2023, casting doubt on its attempts to establish itself as a regional energy center.

Recommended articles

In the midst of a heatwave that has increased cooling demand, the nation is currently experiencing power shortages. Between January and May, gas output fell 12% from the same time in 2021 and 9% from year to year.

Egypt, whose 105 million people have an increasing need for gas, has been trying to play a supply role in the area by selling its own gas and re-exporting Israeli gas as liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

It was given a boost by the Italian company Eni's 2015 discovery of the massive Zohr gas field, and in 2020 it began importing from Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there haven't been many notable findings subsequently, and extensive infrastructure investment would be required before Israel's supply could be significantly increased. The Egyptian government said this month that production at Zohr had decreased to 2.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) from 2.7 bcfd in 2019.

Last week, production issues at Zohr were disputed by both Eni and the Egyptian government. The government reports that work has begun on Zohr's twenty-first well.

The government announced in July the beginning of a $1.8 billion initiative to drill natural gas exploration wells in the Nile Delta and the Mediterranean Sea, as well as the finding of the offshore field Nargis, which is thought to have around 2.5 tcf of reserves.

The rating firm Fitch, however, reduced its projection for Egypt's gas output in 2023 from a 1% y-o-y gain to a 4% fall in July. It highlighted a small number of projects and rapid field depletion.

According to Siamak Adibi of consultancy FGE, they include decreasing output from the Western Desert, West Delta Deep Marine, and onshore fields in the Nile Delta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rolling blackouts this summer have also prompted concerns about the availability of gas, which, according to BMI Research, will be used to generate 77% of Egypt's electricity in 2022.

The government decided to limit power in 2022 so that it could export more gas. To accommodate domestic demand, it did, however, announced last month that exports would be suspended until the fall.

"This gas rationing for export coupled with the increase in electricity demand and the shortage of gas has contributed to the power shortages in Egypt," said Lerato Monaisa, senior power and renewables analyst at BMI Research.

In July, Mohamed Shaker, the minister of electricity, informed regional media that the power outages were caused by his department's getting less fuel oil and natural gas.

Later, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly disputed that natural gas export restrictions or shortages were to blame for the power outages and said that more mazut, a high-carbon fuel oil the government has been using for power generation, would be imported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Egyptian ministries of petroleum and power did not reply to a request for comment.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenyan shilling inches closer to 150 against the dollar, sending ripples through business circles

Kenyan shilling inches closer to 150 against the dollar, sending ripples through business circles

Challenges mount for Egypt's energy goals as gas output plummets

Challenges mount for Egypt's energy goals as gas output plummets

Kenya Power explains why electricity bills attract a 18.5% extra charge

Kenya Power explains why electricity bills attract a 18.5% extra charge

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria mid-way into 2023

Top 10 most valuable companies in Nigeria mid-way into 2023

Proposed Bill grants Transport CS power to regulate matatu fares

Proposed Bill grants Transport CS power to regulate matatu fares

Tech Trailblazers: 6 Kenyan start-ups chosen for 'Future is Female Mentorship'

Tech Trailblazers: 6 Kenyan start-ups chosen for 'Future is Female Mentorship'

Tanzania's tourism industry claims the second spot in Africa

Tanzania's tourism industry claims the second spot in Africa

Africa's VC market shrinks by $1.4 billion in 2023, startups struggle

Africa's VC market shrinks by $1.4 billion in 2023, startups struggle

Kenya's export development levy sparks trade diversion fears across East Africa

Kenya's export development levy sparks trade diversion fears across East Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Price of Petroleum increased astronomically in Nigeria after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared his government's position on fuel subsidy. [GettyImages]

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel price in 2023

Africa's most populated countries

Top 10 African countries with the largest population mid-way into 2023

Tanzania’s energy market is drawing in more Kenyan customers, here’s why

Tanzania’s fuel price spikes days after Kenyans began sourcing cheaper fuel from Tanzania

As the transportation system works to become more sustainable, low-carbon fuels for cars and trucks, get a lot of attention. But there's a big, old problem that's costing the country money, time, and carbon dioxide emissions: traffic.

Top 5 African cities with the worst traffic