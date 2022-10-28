Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is the new Twitter owner after closing the deal for the purchase of the platform late Thursday.
Changes Elon Musk is likely to make after the Sh5.3 trillion Twitter purchase
Musk is reported to have held a meeting with Twitter staff at its San Francisco headquarters
Musk paid Sh6,579.88 ($54.20) for every share which is close to Sh5.3 trillion ($44billion) and immediately after he closed the deal and assumed power he fired the platforms chief executive officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Ned Segal and Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde.
Reports said Musk accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.
Reports further indicate the Tesla boss has been in Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco where he has had discussions with several employees of the platform.
With Musk now at the steering wheel, major changes are expected in the app which he has been upbeat about.
European regulators however insist that, under Musk's leadership, Twitter must still abide by the region's Digital Services Act, which levies hefty fines on companies if they do not control illegal content.
"In Europe, the bird will fly by our EU rules," EU industry chief Thierry Breton tweeted on Friday morning, posting in a self-reply a short video of Breton and Musk after their meeting last May.
In an indication of the challenges ahead, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who was banned from Twitter last year for violating its rules on hateful and abusive conduct, applauded Musk's takeover on Instagram and shared requests from fans to have her account restored.
Musk also hinted at allowing former US President Donald Trump back on the platform after he was banned from it after the capitol attack.
