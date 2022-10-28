RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Changes Elon Musk is likely to make after the Sh5.3 trillion Twitter purchase

Amos Robi

Musk is reported to have held a meeting with Twitter staff at its San Francisco headquarters

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk is the new Twitter owner after closing the deal for the purchase of the platform late Thursday.

Read Also

Musk paid Sh6,579.88 ($54.20) for every share which is close to Sh5.3 trillion ($44billion) and immediately after he closed the deal and assumed power he fired the platforms chief executive officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Ned Segal and Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde.

Reports said Musk accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.

Reports further indicate the Tesla boss has been in Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco where he has had discussions with several employees of the platform.

Musk visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco and changed his Twitter bio to Chief Twit.
Musk visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco and changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit." On Wednesday, two days before the Friday deadline to close the deal, Musk posted a video on Twitter of him visiting the company's headquarters in San Francisco."Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in," he wrote.—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022He has also since changed his Twitter bio to read "Chief Twit," with a location marked "Twitter HQ," suggesting a deal is near completion.Anonymous Twitter employees told The New York Times that Musk has plans to attend several meetings this week and will address the company's employees on Friday. Business Insider USA

With Musk now at the steering wheel, major changes are expected in the app which he has been upbeat about.

European regulators however insist that, under Musk's leadership, Twitter must still abide by the region's Digital Services Act, which levies hefty fines on companies if they do not control illegal content.

"In Europe, the bird will fly by our EU rules," EU industry chief Thierry Breton tweeted on Friday morning, posting in a self-reply a short video of Breton and Musk after their meeting last May.

In an indication of the challenges ahead, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who was banned from Twitter last year for violating its rules on hateful and abusive conduct, applauded Musk's takeover on Instagram and shared requests from fans to have her account restored.

Former President Donald Trump.Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump.Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Business Insider USA

Musk also hinted at allowing former US President Donald Trump back on the platform after he was banned from it after the capitol attack.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Changes Elon Musk is likely to make after the Sh5.3 trillion Twitter purchase

Changes Elon Musk is likely to make after the Sh5.3 trillion Twitter purchase

Top 10 African countries with the highest interest rates as of September 2022

Top 10 African countries with the highest interest rates as of September 2022

Top 8 highest-ranked African Universities heading into 2023 (Africa's Ivy League)

Top 8 highest-ranked African Universities heading into 2023 (Africa's Ivy League)

Advertisers plan to boycott Twitter if Elon Musk lets Donald Trump start tweeting again, report says

Advertisers plan to boycott Twitter if Elon Musk lets Donald Trump start tweeting again, report says

What do most Africans dream about?

What do most Africans dream about?

Mark Zuckerberg is betting it all on the metaverse because he wants to create an imitation world where he controls everything

Mark Zuckerberg is betting it all on the metaverse because he wants to create an imitation world where he controls everything

Tanzanian textile merchants join Dangote on his crusade against textile bandits

Tanzanian textile merchants join Dangote on his crusade against textile bandits

Kenya Power records Sh5 billion profit before tax

Kenya Power records Sh5 billion profit before tax

Elon Musk just bought Twitter for $44 billion but he's still the richest person in the world. Here's how the Tesla and SpaceX CEO makes and spends his $212 billion fortune.

Elon Musk just bought Twitter for $44 billion but he's still the richest person in the world. Here's how the Tesla and SpaceX CEO makes and spends his $212 billion fortune.

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more.

Trending

Africa atlas

5 outrageous reasons foreign countries are denying Africans visa

Nigerian Visa

Nigerians have been barred from entering the UAE and here’s what we know

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Africa’s richest man Dangote launches a personal crusade against foreign textile dealers in Nigeria

Naira Denominations

5 important things to know about the Central Bank of Nigeria redesigning the Naira