Changes Elon Musk is likely to make after the Sh5.3 trillion Twitter purchase

Musk paid Sh6,579.88 ($54.20) for every share which is close to Sh5.3 trillion ($44billion) and immediately after he closed the deal and assumed power he fired the platforms chief executive officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Ned Segal and Chief Legal Counsel Vijaya Gadde.

Reports said Musk accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.

Reports further indicate the Tesla boss has been in Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco where he has had discussions with several employees of the platform.

On Wednesday, two days before the Friday deadline to close the deal, Musk posted a video on Twitter of him visiting the company's headquarters in San Francisco."Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in," he wrote.—Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022He has also since changed his Twitter bio to read "Chief Twit," with a location marked "Twitter HQ," suggesting a deal is near completion.Anonymous Twitter employees told The New York Times that Musk has plans to attend several meetings this week and will address the company's employees on Friday. Business Insider USA

With Musk now at the steering wheel, major changes are expected in the app which he has been upbeat about.

European regulators however insist that, under Musk's leadership, Twitter must still abide by the region's Digital Services Act, which levies hefty fines on companies if they do not control illegal content.

"In Europe, the bird will fly by our EU rules," EU industry chief Thierry Breton tweeted on Friday morning, posting in a self-reply a short video of Breton and Musk after their meeting last May.

In an indication of the challenges ahead, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who was banned from Twitter last year for violating its rules on hateful and abusive conduct, applauded Musk's takeover on Instagram and shared requests from fans to have her account restored.

Business Insider USA