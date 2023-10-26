The sports category has moved to a new website.

China issues security advisory to nationals in Kenya over global hot issues

Adekunle Agbetiloye
China and Kenya
  • The Chinese government has issued a rare security advisory to its citizens in Kenya, citing increased risks due to geopolitical and local concerns.
  • The advisory asked Chinese nationals to steer clear of regions close to the Somali border, including Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa, as well as Lamu.
  • This statement comes in the wake of a security alert issued by the US Embassy last week.

The Chinese government has issued a rare security advisory to its citizens in Kenya, citing increased risks due to geopolitical and local concerns.

In an announcement posted on the Embassy's website on Thursday, Chinese nationals in Kenya have been advised to exercise caution and avoid crowded areas or tourist hotspots.

Recently, with the continuous heating of global issues, the uncertainty of Kenya’s domestic security situation has increased,” the notice said.

The Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya reminds Chinese citizens in Kenya to pay close attention to the local social security situation, strengthen their own security precautions, try to avoid going to areas where foreign tourists gather and crowded places.”

The advisory asked Chinese nationals to steer clear of regions close to the Somali border, including Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa, as well as Lamu.

The advisory might be considered standard, as it mentions regions that other embassies, including the US and the UK High Commission, have also identified as potentially hazardous due to extremist activities by Al Shabaab, The EastAfrican reported.

Chinese authorities contend that they regularly offer guidance or reminders to their citizens regarding security precautions regardless of their location.

This statement comes in the wake of a security alert issued by the US Embassy last week, advising American citizens to avoid crowded areas or locations popular among foreigners.

The mention of "global hot issues" in China's advisory may relate to Kenya's stance on the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

Kenya initially expressed support for Israel but has also called for de-escalation and a peaceful resolution of the conflict to protect civilians.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.
