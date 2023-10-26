China issues security advisory to nationals in Kenya over global hot issues

In an announcement posted on the Embassy's website on Thursday, Chinese nationals in Kenya have been advised to exercise caution and avoid crowded areas or tourist hotspots.

“Recently, with the continuous heating of global issues, the uncertainty of Kenya’s domestic security situation has increased,” the notice said.

“The Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya reminds Chinese citizens in Kenya to pay close attention to the local social security situation, strengthen their own security precautions, try to avoid going to areas where foreign tourists gather and crowded places.”

The advisory asked Chinese nationals to steer clear of regions close to the Somali border, including Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa, as well as Lamu.

The advisory might be considered standard, as it mentions regions that other embassies, including the US and the UK High Commission, have also identified as potentially hazardous due to extremist activities by Al Shabaab, The EastAfrican reported.

Chinese authorities contend that they regularly offer guidance or reminders to their citizens regarding security precautions regardless of their location.

This statement comes in the wake of a security alert issued by the US Embassy last week, advising American citizens to avoid crowded areas or locations popular among foreigners.

The mention of "global hot issues" in China's advisory may relate to Kenya's stance on the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

