These 3 African companies were debarred/sanctioned by the World Bank in Q1 2022 due to corruption and other unwholesome practices

As the multilateral lender explained in a document containing its sanctions system, the implication of getting debarred is that "the firm or individual is declared ineligible to receive World Bank-financed contracts from shareholder governments."

That said, let us now focus on the three African companies that were debarred by the World Bank during the first quarter of the year. We will be looking at what exactly they did to deserve getting debarred, and how long these debarments will last.

1. Colas Madagascar S.A.

On January 4th, the World Bank released a press statement on its website announcing the debarment of Colas Madagascar S.A., a Madagascar-based construction company. The company's subsidiary, CMBI SNC, was also affected in the debarment which Business Insider Africa understands would last for two years.

The statement explained that the move became necessary after the company was found to be allegedly connected to collusive and fraudulent practices relating to the Airports Madagascar project.

2. AIM Consultants Limited (AIM Consultants)

On February 23rd, this Nigerian consultancy company along with its Managing Director, Engr. Amin Moussalli, were sanctioned for 52 months. In a press statement seen by Business Insider Africa, the World Bank explained that the sanction consisted of "34-month debarment followed by an 18-month conditional non-debarment."

Note that the sanction stemmed from AIM Consultant's alleged connection with corrupt practices while engaging in an erosion and watershed management project in Nigeria.

3. SoftTech IT Solutions and Services Ltd. (“SoftTech”)

Earlier today (March 31st, 2022), the World Bank announced that it debarred this Nigerian IT services provider for 50 months. The company's Managing Director, Mr. Isah Salihu Kantigi, was also debarred for 60 months. This is punishment for their alleged "connection with corrupt practices as part of the National Social Safety Nets Projects in Nigeria."

The implication of the debarment is that both SoftTech and Mr Kantigi would not be eligible to bid for and participate in projects financed by the World Bank.